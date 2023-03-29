Podcasts

Record number of members at Danish sports clubs

Christian W    March 29th, 2023

Roughly 40 percent of Denmark’s entire population was part of some kind of sports club in 2022

International football club Copenhagen Celtic is among the football clubs seeing an uptick in membership (photo: CPH Celtic)

The COVID-19 pandemic did a real number on amateur sports clubs in Denmark.

In fact, the only areas that actually flourished were sports and activities that you could enjoy outside … like golf, fishing and hunting.

But it seems the pandemic is now firmly in the rearview mirror now, with sports clubs seeing record numbers of members in 2022.

According to a new report from sports associations DIF and DGI, 2,339,654 people were part of a sports club of some kind in 2022 – that’s roughly 40 percent of Denmark’s entire population.

READ ALSO: Out & About: Catching up with the Copenhagen Celtics

Football still the biggest
It’s also an increase of 110,878 compared to 2021 and 30,000 more than the previous record year of 2019.

With almost 370,000 members, football remains Denmark’s most popular sport, followed by gymnastics, swimming, fitness and golf. 

Check out the entire report here (in Danish).

Record number of members at Danish sports clubs

A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

