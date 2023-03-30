Denmark
Biker gang Satudarah could be banned in Denmark
The government is deciding whether to ban the biker gang Satudarah, the justice minister, Peter Hummelgaard, told DR.
There is significant support for the ban in Parliament, with Venstre and Moderaterne both giving it the thumbs up.
The gang is already banned in Germany and the Netherlands, and Norway is currently deciding whether to do the same.
“They pose a serious threat to society and to Danes. Therefore, we will use all conceivable means we can, within the framework of the constitution,” said Hummelgaard, a member of Socialdemokratiet.
Not the first, nor the last
Satudarah would not be the first gang to be banned in Denmark: in 2021 the Supreme Court decided to ban Loyal To Familia (LFT), whose members had committed numerous murders and acts of violence.
While LFT no longer exists, Satudarah is still going strong, constituting one of the three major biker gangs active in Denmark – the other two are the Hell’s Angels and Bandidos.
Biker gangs have a bloody past in Denmark. The Nordic Biker War in the 1990s claimed the lives of 11 people, including two Hell’s Angels members who were killed by a rocket-propelled grenade. Over a three-year period there were over 70 murder attempts linked to the conflict.
Nowadays biker gangs try to keep a low profile: it is better for business, which consists largely of drug trafficking.
READ ALSO: Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune
National
Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
Counter-Strike Major in Copenhagen underlines Denmark’s status as a premier esports nation
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
National
Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair
Ben Hamilton
National
Government-appointed, cure-all health commissions no substitute for having the right personnel, warns health expect
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Business
You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough
Ben Hamilton
International
Huge ecological footprint places Denmark among world’s worst over-users of resources
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
National
More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!
Loic Padovani
News
Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier
Ben Hamilton