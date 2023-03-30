Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Denmark

Biker gang Satudarah could be banned in Denmark

Sebastian Haw    March 30th, 2023

Share

The biker gang was founded in Holland in 1990 (photo: Jonas Olufson, Scanpix)

The government is deciding whether to ban the biker gang Satudarah, the justice minister, Peter Hummelgaard, told DR.

There is significant support for the ban in Parliament, with Venstre and Moderaterne both giving it the thumbs up.

The gang is already banned in Germany and the Netherlands, and Norway is currently deciding whether to do the same.

“They pose a serious threat to society and to Danes. Therefore, we will use all conceivable means we can, within the framework of the constitution,” said Hummelgaard, a member of Socialdemokratiet.

Not the first, nor the last
Satudarah would not be the first gang to be banned in Denmark: in 2021 the Supreme Court decided to ban Loyal To Familia (LFT), whose members had committed numerous murders and acts of violence.

While LFT no longer exists, Satudarah is still going strong, constituting one of the three major biker gangs active in Denmark – the other two are the Hell’s Angels and Bandidos.

Biker gangs have a bloody past in Denmark. The Nordic Biker War in the 1990s claimed the lives of 11 people, including two Hell’s Angels members who were killed by a rocket-propelled grenade. Over a three-year period there were over 70 murder attempts linked to the conflict.

Nowadays biker gangs try to keep a low profile: it is better for business, which consists largely of drug trafficking. 

READ ALSO: Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Denmark

Biker gang Satudarah could be banned in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Three more mega rap stars confirm Roskilde’s preference for hip-hop over rock

Ben Hamilton

Local

Field’s shooter to plead insanity in June trial

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own

Ben Hamilton

News

Denmark’s sports clubs embrace third gender category

Christian W

Denmark

Counter-Strike Major in Copenhagen underlines Denmark’s status as a premier esports nation

Sebastian Haw

National

Many elderly Danes confess to struggling digitally – study

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

Sponsored content

What to do in Denmark during the summer

This content is sponsored

National

Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Copenhagen catacombs illuminated in glimmering colour matrix

Christian W

Denmark

Pervy Per is off to prison!

Sebastian Haw

Local

Clean once again: Agreement reached with Copenhagen rubbish collectors

Christian W

News

Record number of members at Danish sports clubs

Roughly 40 percent of Denmark’s entire population was part of some kind of sports club in 2022

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Government-appointed, cure-all health commissions no substitute for having the right personnel, warns health expect

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

Local

Tivoli to celebrate 180 years by jacking up prices

Christian W

Local

Panda-monium: no love lost between Copenhagen’s premier panda couple

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

Danish ship overrun by pirates

Sebastian Haw

Business

You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough

Ben Hamilton

International

Huge ecological footprint places Denmark among world’s worst over-users of resources

Ben Hamilton

National

My ♥ CPH: Industrial designer Antonio Sena

Loïc Padovani

National

Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

More people migrating to Denmark for work 

Christian W

Denmark

I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

National

More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

International

Army has too few soldiers to defend Denmark, says top general

Sebastian Haw

National

Insurance company reconsiders BMI stance in light of criticism

Ben Hamilton

Local

Rubbish piling up in Copenhagen as strike continues

Christian W

National

Copenhagen incoming: did somebody mention thundersnow?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!

Loic Padovani

News

Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier

Ben Hamilton
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

Denmark

Whodunnit: The Nord Stream mystery continues

Sebastian Haw

International

Green hydrogen to flow from Denmark to Germany from 2028

Loïc Padovani

National

Grisly news week in Greenland

Loïc Padovani