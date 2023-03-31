Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business

Years of good times for homeowners grinding to a halt 

Christian W    March 31st, 2023

Share

The prices of houses and apartments are plummeting, while sales have also taken a considerable nose dive recently

How about this fixer-upper? (photo: Danbolig Kastrup, Tårnby & Dragør)

Ah well, they were good times while they lasted. 

Following a decade of furious development, the housing market now finds itself in a downward spiral.

According to figures from Danmarks Statistik, not only have prices plummeted for houses and apartments across the country, but the sale of housing has also faded significantly. 

“All of the country’s regions saw a decline in housing prices from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022,” wrote Danmarks Statistik.

“The biggest price decline for single family houses was in Bornholm at about 15 percent, followed by Copenhagen (8.7 percent) and north Zealand (7.6 percent). The lowest fall was registered in north Jutland at 2.4 percent. On average, the decline in house prices nationally was 6.2 percent.”

READ ALSO: Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

A hard sell indeed
Apartment prices also dipped nationally by 5.3 percent last year – Funen was hit particularly hard with a downturn of 11.2 percent, while Copenhagen sustained less ‘damage’ at about 4 percent.

Housing sales overall have also been impacted by rising inflation and interest rates. As a result, demand has plummeted.

Nationally, the number of house sales dropped by 30 percent – a figure that was even more pronounced in the capital at about 40 percent.

A similar trend was seen with apartments. The number sold nationally fell by 35 percent last year. 

Apartment sales have taken a terrific tumble (photo: Danmarks Statistik)

Check out the figures here (in Danish).

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Years of good times for homeowners grinding to a halt 

The prices of houses and apartments are plummeting, while sales have also taken a considerable nose dive recently

Christian W

National

Life expectancy of socially-vulnerable increasing biennially by a year since 2009 – report

Ben Hamilton

International

Pirates vacate Danish ship, taking crew members with them

Sebastian Haw

National

Danish PM’s popularity takes a tumble

Ben Hamilton

National

Digital service e-Boks is down

Christian W

Denmark

Biker gang Satudarah could be banned in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Three more mega rap stars confirm Roskilde’s preference for hip-hop over rock

Ben Hamilton

Local

Field’s shooter to plead insanity in June trial

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own

Ben Hamilton

News

Denmark’s sports clubs embrace third gender category

Christian W

Denmark

Counter-Strike Major in Copenhagen underlines Denmark’s status as a premier esports nation

Sebastian Haw

National

Many elderly Danes confess to struggling digitally – study

Loïc Padovani

Sponsored content

What to do in Denmark during the summer

This content is sponsored

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Copenhagen catacombs illuminated in glimmering colour matrix

Christian W

Advertisement

Denmark

Pervy Per is off to prison!

Sebastian Haw

Local

Clean once again: Agreement reached with Copenhagen rubbish collectors

Christian W

News

Record number of members at Danish sports clubs

Christian W

National

Government-appointed, cure-all health commissions no substitute for having the right personnel, warns health expect

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored

Local

Tivoli to celebrate 180 years by jacking up prices

Christian W

Local

Panda-monium: no love lost between Copenhagen’s premier panda couple

Sebastian Haw

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Denmark

Danish ship overrun by pirates

Sebastian Haw

Business

You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

National

Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities

Ben Hamilton

National

More people migrating to Denmark for work 

Christian W

Denmark

I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches

Sebastian Haw

International

Brexit reprieve for late submissions: Brits handed new deadline by which to apply for residence in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe

Loïc Padovani

National

More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

International

Army has too few soldiers to defend Denmark, says top general

Sebastian Haw

National

Insurance company reconsiders BMI stance in light of criticism

PFA Pension will no longer turn down interest from potential customers solely based on their ‘severely obese’ classification

Ben Hamilton

Local

Rubbish piling up in Copenhagen as strike continues

Christian W

National

Copenhagen incoming: did somebody mention thundersnow?

Ben Hamilton