Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Culture

No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events

Ben Hamilton    March 31st, 2023

Share

Slick operation a far cry from the havoc of its teenage years

Every image and video tells the story of an amazing night out (photo: distortion.dk)

The Distortion street party has today confirmed what revellers can expect at its 25th anniversary edition, which again will inhabit the week spanning late May and early June – and, as per usual, it’s not immediately obvious what’s new and what’s been cut.

In case you missed it, last year’s program no longer included a free Wednesday street party in Nørrebro – traditionally one of the two big free entry nights of the street festival, along with Vesterbro on Thursday – where up to 100,000 were known to gather.

But it did serve up 23 free Friday night events – perfect for those who wanted to recapture the Distortion of their youth but now have jobs to go to the next day.

Anyway, they’re gone. It wasn’t in the press release, of course, but that’s the way Distortion swings.

Otherwise the same as last year
Vesterbro remains scaled down, even if it inhabiting the same area as in previous years: the blocks enclosed by Istedgade, Sønder Boulevard and Enghaveparken. So there’s a good chance 50,000 people will turn up, mostly to hang out with multiple six-packs and take over the streets. 

Meanwhile, the main focus for the organisers over the first two days (Wed and Thu) will continue to be Distortion X city centre ticketed areas: on Wednesday May 31 in the areas around Langebro and Rådhuspladsen, and on Thursday June 1 in Rådhuspladsen and Vesterbro (Ingerslevsgade, Den Brune Kødby & the donut-shaped DGI-Byen swimming pool). 

The entry price has risen by 50 kroner to 250 kroner per Distortion X area – but that’s inflation and, after all, yesterday’s anarchists are tomorrow’s capitalists!

And then, as in previous years, the Distortion Ø ticketed venues continue on Friday and Saturday, offering a more exclusive experience at 550 kroner a ticket in Refshaleøen – up from 400 kroner last year.

Festival passes cost 1,100 kroner.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events

Slick operation a far cry from the havoc of its teenage years

Ben Hamilton

Business

Years of good times for homeowners grinding to a halt 

Christian W

National

Life expectancy of socially-vulnerable increasing biennially by a year since 2009 – report

Ben Hamilton

International

Pirates vacate Danish ship, taking crew members with them

Sebastian Haw

National

Danish PM’s popularity takes a tumble

Ben Hamilton

National

Digital service e-Boks is down

Christian W

Denmark

Biker gang Satudarah could be banned in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Three more mega rap stars confirm Roskilde’s preference for hip-hop over rock

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

Local

Field’s shooter to plead insanity in June trial

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own

Ben Hamilton

News

Denmark’s sports clubs embrace third gender category

Christian W

Denmark

Counter-Strike Major in Copenhagen underlines Denmark’s status as a premier esports nation

Sebastian Haw

National

Many elderly Danes confess to struggling digitally – study

Around 10 percent can’t adequately surf the net and 13 percent don’t know how to download an app – although most are over 75

Loïc Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Sponsored content

What to do in Denmark during the summer

This content is sponsored

National

Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Activities

Copenhagen catacombs illuminated in glimmering colour matrix

Christian W

Denmark

Pervy Per is off to prison!

Sebastian Haw

Local

Clean once again: Agreement reached with Copenhagen rubbish collectors

Christian W

News

Record number of members at Danish sports clubs

Christian W

National

Government-appointed, cure-all health commissions no substitute for having the right personnel, warns health expect

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored

Local

Tivoli to celebrate 180 years by jacking up prices

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Local

Panda-monium: no love lost between Copenhagen’s premier panda couple

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

Danish ship overrun by pirates

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

National

My ♥ CPH: Industrial designer Antonio Sena

Loïc Padovani

National

Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities

Ben Hamilton

National

More people migrating to Denmark for work 

Christian W

Denmark

I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches

Sebastian Haw

International

Brexit reprieve for late submissions: Brits handed new deadline by which to apply for residence in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe

Loïc Padovani

National

More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

International

Army has too few soldiers to defend Denmark, says top general

It’s time for an ’emergency call’ to address the worst situation he has seen in four decades of soldiering, reasons Henrik Lyhne

Sebastian Haw

National

Insurance company reconsiders BMI stance in light of criticism

Ben Hamilton

Local

Rubbish piling up in Copenhagen as strike continues

Christian W