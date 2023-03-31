No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events

Slick operation a far cry from the havoc of its teenage years

Every image and video tells the story of an amazing night out (photo: distortion.dk)

The Distortion street party has today confirmed what revellers can expect at its 25th anniversary edition, which again will inhabit the week spanning late May and early June – and, as per usual, it’s not immediately obvious what’s new and what’s been cut.

In case you missed it, last year’s program no longer included a free Wednesday street party in Nørrebro – traditionally one of the two big free entry nights of the street festival, along with Vesterbro on Thursday – where up to 100,000 were known to gather.

But it did serve up 23 free Friday night events – perfect for those who wanted to recapture the Distortion of their youth but now have jobs to go to the next day.

Anyway, they’re gone. It wasn’t in the press release, of course, but that’s the way Distortion swings.

Otherwise the same as last year

Vesterbro remains scaled down, even if it inhabiting the same area as in previous years: the blocks enclosed by Istedgade, Sønder Boulevard and Enghaveparken. So there’s a good chance 50,000 people will turn up, mostly to hang out with multiple six-packs and take over the streets.

Meanwhile, the main focus for the organisers over the first two days (Wed and Thu) will continue to be Distortion X city centre ticketed areas: on Wednesday May 31 in the areas around Langebro and Rådhuspladsen, and on Thursday June 1 in Rådhuspladsen and Vesterbro (Ingerslevsgade, Den Brune Kødby & the donut-shaped DGI-Byen swimming pool).

The entry price has risen by 50 kroner to 250 kroner per Distortion X area – but that’s inflation and, after all, yesterday’s anarchists are tomorrow’s capitalists!

And then, as in previous years, the Distortion Ø ticketed venues continue on Friday and Saturday, offering a more exclusive experience at 550 kroner a ticket in Refshaleøen – up from 400 kroner last year.

Festival passes cost 1,100 kroner.