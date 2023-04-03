Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Local

Red-light rats: Danish police fine scores of cyclists thanks to tip-offs from the public

Ben Hamilton    April 3rd, 2023

Share

Officers thank snitches for all their hard work

This surely has to be the largest fine imaginable (photo: archive)

In some European countries, it’s the public vs the police. Citizens in countries like the UK and Italy might disapprove of certain driving offences and antisocial behaviour, but they would never grass/snitch on the culprits.

Motorists flash their lights to warn each other about the presence of a concealed speed trap; pub-goers exchange information about the police car they saw parked around the corner on the lookout for potential drink-drivers.

But not in Denmark, where the police take pride in their close collaboration with the public. Just this Wednesday (March 29), they announced a highly profitable morning fining cyclists – and it was all thanks to tip-offs from the public!

Lying in wait
Thanks to suggestions from the public, police officers set up hidden patrols at several locations around Copenhagen where cyclists are known to jump red lights.

There are a few junctions on Amagerbrogade, the road that takes cyclists through Christianshavn to the city centre, where many choose not to wait at the red lights.

The same was true at selected junctions around Nørreport and Frederiksberg Center, and also on Nørrebrogade, Rådhusstræde, Østerbrogade, and Vesterbrogade where it meets HC Andersens Boulevard.

The latter is a right-hand turn through a red light and major pedestrian crossing (11 fines in total), so the police were not just concerned with junctions where cyclists might jump red lights and be hit by cars.

Fines and lectures
In total, they handed out 100 fines of 1,000 kroner each. Amagerbrogade in Christianshavn yielded the most with 24, followed by the Lygten/Frederikssundsvej junction with 14.

Additionally, fines were given to seven cyclists for using hand-held mobile phones, and several others were punished for cycling on the pavement. The police used their own bikes, at times, to intercept offenders.

“We have selected some specific places where many cyclists run red lights, and also places where citizens have reported to us that they are not driving according to the rules,” a triumphant Bjarke Alberts, the head of the local police force in Amager, told København Liv.

“We had a good chat with a lot of citizens, where we explained, among other things, why it is so important to comply with the traffic laws – also on bicycles. Dangerous situations or, in the worst case, outright accidents can arise very quickly.”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Humelgaard hums and haws over tougher knife crime sanctions in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Local

Red-light rats: Danish police fine scores of cyclists thanks to tip-offs from the public

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Comedy to distract you from the weather

Loic Padovani

National

Danish men living five years longer compared to two decades ago

Ben Hamilton

National

Digital service e-Boks is back online

Christian W

National

Danish Royal Family over-spent by 8 million kroner in 2022

Loïc Padovani

Culture

No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events

Ben Hamilton

Business

Years of good times for homeowners grinding to a halt 

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

National

Life expectancy of socially-vulnerable increasing biennially by a year since 2009 – report

Ben Hamilton

International

Pirates vacate Danish ship, taking crew members with them

Sebastian Haw

National

Danish PM’s popularity takes a tumble

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Biker gang Satudarah could be banned in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Three more mega rap stars confirm Roskilde’s preference for hip-hop over rock

Ben Hamilton

Local

Field’s shooter to plead insanity in June trial

Judge will have the final say on what kind of sentence is handed out on July 5, two days after the anniversary of the shootings

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Denmark’s sports clubs embrace third gender category

Christian W

Denmark

Counter-Strike Major in Copenhagen underlines Denmark’s status as a premier esports nation

Sebastian Haw

National

Many elderly Danes confess to struggling digitally – study

Loïc Padovani

Sponsored content

What to do in Denmark during the summer

This content is sponsored

National

Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Copenhagen catacombs illuminated in glimmering colour matrix

Christian W

Denmark

Pervy Per is off to prison!

Sebastian Haw

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Local

Clean once again: Agreement reached with Copenhagen rubbish collectors

Christian W

News

Record number of members at Danish sports clubs

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Local

Tivoli to celebrate 180 years by jacking up prices

Christian W

Local

Panda-monium: no love lost between Copenhagen’s premier panda couple

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

Danish ship overrun by pirates

Sebastian Haw

Business

You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough

Ben Hamilton

International

Huge ecological footprint places Denmark among world’s worst over-users of resources

Ben Hamilton

National

My ♥ CPH: Industrial designer Antonio Sena

Loïc Padovani

National

Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities

Ben Hamilton

National

More people migrating to Denmark for work 

Over 31,000 people arrived for a job in 2022, which was a 24 percent increase compared to the previous year 

Christian W

Denmark

I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches

Sebastian Haw

International

Brexit reprieve for late submissions: Brits handed new deadline by which to apply for residence in Denmark

Ben Hamilton