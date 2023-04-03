Sponsored content
MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE
Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
invites written bids for purchase of a
Mercedes Benz 2009 S600.
– Diplomatic car
– Used condition
– Black in colour
– Automatic gear
– Armored car
Bids should be sent by email to:
‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2
The appropriately-named village in east Jutland could take a total of 600 million tonnes
Loïc Padovani
Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes
Ben Hamilton
No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events
Ben Hamilton
Life expectancy of socially-vulnerable increasing biennially by a year since 2009 – report
Ben Hamilton
Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own
Ben Hamilton
Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair
Ben Hamilton
Government-appointed, cure-all health commissions no substitute for having the right personnel, warns health expect
The current lack of specially trained intensive care, anesthesia and surgery nurses is not just a problem in Denmark, but across the western world, he warned
Ben Hamilton