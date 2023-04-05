Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Bestseller owner Anders Holch Povlsen lost almost half his fortune last year, but remains Denmark’s richest person

Anders Holch Povlsen is still the richest man in Denmark in 2023 (photo: Bestseller)

Forbes has published its annual billionaire list documenting the total wealth of the world’s richest people in 2023, and eight Danes are on it.

The highest-ranked Dane on the list remains Bestseller owner Anders Holch Povlsen, although he has fallen nearly 200 places from 135th to 312th following a loss of 6.3 billion US dollars in 2022 – almost 43 billion kroner,

This is estimated to be 46 percent of his fortune, which is now worth an estimated 7.3 billion dollars.

Hit by high inflation

Povlsen was hit by high inflation, and he was not the only one to suffer.

Among the 2,640 dollar billionaires on the list – 28 fewer than in 2022, with Kanye West a notable absentee – fortunes collectively plummeted by 500 billion dollars.

Lego family catching up

Closing in on Povlsen are the four people who make up the Kirk Family, the owners of Lego, who stand in 365th place with a 6.7 billion dollars fortune.

Coloplast founder’s son Niels Peter Louis-Hansen is 442nd with 5.8 billion, Nordic Aviation Capital’s founder Martin Møller Nielsen is 2,133rd with 1.3 billion, and architect Benedicte Find is 2,540th with 1 billion dollars.

The world ranking is led by Bernard Arnault, the owner of luxury giant LVMH, who last year overtook Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Amazon leader Jeff Bezos with a fortune of 211 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

