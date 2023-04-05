National
Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign
Sure, Marlon Brando would have looked ridiculous in a fluorescent orange jacket, but it might have saved his life in a crash
“Hey Johnny, what are you rebelling against?” goes the classic line from the 1953 biker film ‘The Wild One’.
Johnny – a resplendent Marlon Brando decked out in iconic leather black jacket, white ringed t-shirt, Levi’s jeans and peaked cap; every inch the rebel – drawls in return: “Whadda you got?”
Now picture the same scene, but this time Johnny is wearing a fluorescent orange jacket with multiple reflectors, yellow wellies and an extra couple of lights on his klaphat.
It’s not got the same classic movie scene quality, has it?
So you can more easily be spotted
Nevertheless, Rådet for Sikker Trafik, Rigshospitalet and Copenhagen Police have launched a campaign advising motorcyclists across Denmark to make themselves as visible as possible when they take to the roads this spring.
“Choose clothes and helmets in bright colours, so that other road users can spot you more easily,” it warns.
However, don’t get carried away if you prefer ‘Easy Rider’ to ‘The Wild One’, because while Captain America and Billy the Hippie might pass the ‘bright colours’ test, they are sorely lacking in other departments.
Inadequate protection
Bikers should also wear “correct safety equipment from head to toe, because it can save your life or ensure that you are not disabled”, advises the campaign. That means a sensible helmet, gloves, back shield, footwear, jacket and trousers.
Regular jeans, rubber shoes, and inadequate protection for the legs, back and hands are among the clothing items all too commonly observed at accident scenes, according to Copenhagen Police.
Between 2017 and 2021, 82 people lost their lives in motorcycle crashes on Danish roads, and over 800 were seriously injured.
National
Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign
Sure, Marlon Brando would have looked ridiculous in a fluorescent orange jacket, but it might have saved his life in a crash
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
International
Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Culture
No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events
Ben Hamilton
National
Life expectancy of socially-vulnerable increasing biennially by a year since 2009 – report
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
Counter-Strike Major in Copenhagen underlines Denmark’s status as a premier esports nation
Sebastian Haw
National
Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
Pervy Per is off to prison!
Per Zeidler, a former local politician, has once again been convicted of organising orgies
Sebastian Haw