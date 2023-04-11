Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton    April 11th, 2023

Share

Forsvarsakademiet contends that the same segment of society opposed to corona measures are also the ones opposed to President Zelensky

Russian flags have been selling well on eBay; ‘Men in Black’ billboards not so well (photo: Flickr/Global Panorama)

From our perspective, it’s been a no-brainer over the last four years to apportion an entire regular page in our printed newspaper to two huge worldwide news events: the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the War in Ukraine.

No other ongoing situations in the 21st century have demanded comparable attention: not even the long-drawn out 2000 US Presidential election, the fallout of 9/11, the reign of Donald Trump, nor the hunt for missing Malaysian airline 370.

So it’s hardly surprising to learn that some people have extreme opinions on the subjects.

Straight from the pages of Russia Today
But according to research carried out by Forsvarsakademiet, it is invariably the same group of people having the same extreme opinion.

In a nutshell, the anti-vaxxers and pro-Russians are one and the same.

“It’s striking: on February 24, it turned out that those who had held very strong views on the corona vaccine were suddenly very much against Zelensky,” Jeanette Serritzlev, a military analyst at Forsvarsakademiet, told BT.  

“Many of those who were prominent anti-vaxxers were suddenly pro-Russian. Many of the positions that emerged were one-to-one the same positions that you saw in a media such as Russia Today.”

Conspiracy theorists tend not to specialise
It is a finding also shared by the PET intelligence agency and academics who specialise in the field.

“There is an increased concern among the intelligence services about the system-critical groups,” observed Professor Michael Bang Petersen, an expert on political science at Aarhus University. 

“It’s not surprising because the biggest factor that applies to a person starting to believe in a conspiracy theory is that you already believe in another conspiracy theory.”

Singing to the tune of the Kremlin
Moscow should be delighted, contends Serritzlev, as its hard work has paid off. 

“During corona, it was clear that Russia was quietly helping the anti-vaxxer circles in the West. Nothing big, but they supported them. The same anti-vaxxer environments Russia can now use to spread anti-Ukraine stories now,” she said.

“Corona helped strengthen these networks of anti-authoritarian people. They were united during the pandemic. And now Russia has managed to use them to get its propaganda out.”

READ MORE: Majority of Danes approve of sanctions for parents who do not vaccinate their children

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Traffic noise is terrorising residents in built-up areas

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Christian W

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Ben Hamilton

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Christian W

International

Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Business

Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Loïc Padovani

National

Hold your horses, rules municipality: the biodiversity will have to wait!

Loïc Padovani

National

Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Why has Easter got so expensive?

Ben Hamilton

News

Nordics miss out on Euro 2025, but can Dane cling onto his UEFA ExCom seat?

Ben Hamilton

National

‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2

The appropriately-named village in east Jutland could take a total of 600 million tonnes

Loïc Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

Forget Scotland, the best whisky in the world is Danish

Sebastian Haw

Business

Unemployment rises as job openings increase

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

International

Dubai court approves Shah’s extradition, but is it absolutely final?

Ben Hamilton

National

Over-45s in Denmark giving birth more than teens

Ben Hamilton

History

Recalling the Hawk of Holbæk ahead of big Euros decision today

Ben Hamilton

International

Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes

Ben Hamilton

National

Government criticised for delaying mink-saving measures  

Sebastian Haw

National

Hummelgaard hums and haws over tougher knife crime sanctions in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Local

Red-light rats: Danish police fine scores of cyclists thanks to tip-offs from the public

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Comedy to distract you from the weather

Loic Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

National

Danish Royal Family over-spent by 8 million kroner in 2022

Loïc Padovani

Culture

No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events

Ben Hamilton

Business

Years of good times for homeowners grinding to a halt 

Christian W

National

Life expectancy of socially-vulnerable increasing biennially by a year since 2009 – report

Ben Hamilton

International

Pirates vacate Danish ship, taking crew members with them

Sebastian Haw

National

Danish PM’s popularity takes a tumble

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Biker gang Satudarah could be banned in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Three more mega rap stars confirm Roskilde’s preference for hip-hop over rock

Lizzo, Latto and Busta Rhymes all confirmed

Ben Hamilton

Local

Field’s shooter to plead insanity in June trial

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton