New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Travelers will now be able to reach Copenhagen directly from Næstved and Køge (photo: DSB)

This morning, DSB opened a brand new train connection between Copenhagen and Næstved in south Zealand. At Haslev Station, the mayor of Faxe Municipality, Ole Vive, whistled the departure signal of the new route.

Until now, the only train connection between the two cities was through Roskilde. Before the inauguration of the line, people living between Næstved and Køge had to change trains in Køge if they wanted to reach the capital.

Thirty minutes quicker

“Our customers travelling between, for example, Haslev and Copenhagen save half an hour’s transport time a day and do not have to change trains along the way,” said Per Schrøder, the DSB chief operating officer, to DR.

The trip costs 70 kroner, takes one hour and embarks every ten minutes from 05:00 to 00:50 on week days from Copenhagen. From Næstved, the train runs every 20 minutes from 04:30 to midnight.

Multiple benefits for passengers

The connection is good news for people based in Copenhagen who need to make use of Udlændingestyrelsen’s services, after the Danish immigration service’s main office moved from Ryesgade to Næstved recently.

Banedanmark’s renewed digital signalling system – approved by the Danish transport authority – will enable passengers to travel safely.

In related news, DSB has confirmed longer running times for services between Copenhagen, Slagelse and Odense until August 6 due to maintenance work on the lines.