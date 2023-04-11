Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw    April 11th, 2023

Share

‘Little Lui’, a troll Dambo constructed in Australia (photo: thomasdambo.com)

A global treasure hunt to find troll-artist Thomas Dambo’s 100th creation was won over the Easter break by Marius Nielsen, 6.

DR reports that the young boy and his father had to crawl through the undergrowth in a wood near Roskilde to glimpse the carefully concealed troll, named ‘Mother Moon’ because she is the “mother of all trolls”.

The whereabouts of Mother Moon had to be deciphered from a riddle and then translated into Danish – luckily Marius’s mother was on hand to solve this puzzle, revealing the troll’s location in Hedeland, which lies roughly halfway between Greve and Roskilde. 

The boy then set off on a four-hour hunt with his father, Sune. Apparently the troll was so well hidden that they walked past it several times before they finally found it.

Trolls galore
Dambo has become something of a sensation in Denmark and beyond for his enormous wooden sculptures depicting exclusively – you guessed it – trolls.

He has constructed the mythical beings for locations ranging from South Korea to the West Coast of the USA, emphasising the use of sustainable materials and promoting what he sees as the unmistakably Danish figure of the troll.

“All my trolls have been ones you have had to find yourself, so with number 100, I just wanted to do something extra secret – and huge at the same time. I’ve always loved treasure hunts,” Dambo told TV2 Kosmopol.

You can see the riddle below, with its cryptic alphabet invented specially for the occasion.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Christian W

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Ben Hamilton

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

International

Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Business

Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Loïc Padovani

National

Hold your horses, rules municipality: the biodiversity will have to wait!

Loïc Padovani

National

Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Why has Easter got so expensive?

Ben Hamilton

News

Nordics miss out on Euro 2025, but can Dane cling onto his UEFA ExCom seat?

Jesper Møller faces competition from Norwegian Football Association president Lise Klaveness

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Forget Scotland, the best whisky in the world is Danish

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Business

Unemployment rises as job openings increase

Sebastian Haw

International

Dubai court approves Shah’s extradition, but is it absolutely final?

Ben Hamilton

National

Over-45s in Denmark giving birth more than teens

Ben Hamilton

History

Recalling the Hawk of Holbæk ahead of big Euros decision today

Ben Hamilton

International

Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes

Ben Hamilton

National

Government criticised for delaying mink-saving measures  

Sebastian Haw

National

Hummelgaard hums and haws over tougher knife crime sanctions in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored

Local

Red-light rats: Danish police fine scores of cyclists thanks to tip-offs from the public

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

National

Digital service e-Boks is back online

Christian W

National

Danish Royal Family over-spent by 8 million kroner in 2022

Loïc Padovani

Culture

No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events

Ben Hamilton

Business

Years of good times for homeowners grinding to a halt 

Christian W

National

Life expectancy of socially-vulnerable increasing biennially by a year since 2009 – report

Ben Hamilton

International

Pirates vacate Danish ship, taking crew members with them

Sebastian Haw

National

Danish PM’s popularity takes a tumble

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Biker gang Satudarah could be banned in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Three more mega rap stars confirm Roskilde’s preference for hip-hop over rock

Ben Hamilton

Local

Field’s shooter to plead insanity in June trial

Ben Hamilton