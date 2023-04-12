Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton    April 12th, 2023

Share

New two-year deal guarantees wage increase of around 10 percent for 600,000 mostly manual workers

The crane has not, as some had feared, bucked under strain (photo: pxhere.com)

This year’s Collective Labour Agreement has been approved this afternoon by the employers and trade unions.

It is a deal that will usher in wage increases of between 8 and 12 percent over the next two years for 600,000 mostly skilled and unskilled manual workers in the private labour market – thus addressing the dent in people’s pockets left by inflation.

It is not only good news for many industries – from manufacturing and construction to transport and hospitality – but also the government, as it reduces the likelihood of strike action, the need for legislative intervention, and a revival of the Store Bededag debate.

Around 400,000 trade union members cast their votes – the turnout of 59.3 percent was the most since 1973 and fourth highest in history. Voting began on March 26 and 79 percent ended up approving the agreement.

Restoring the real wage
Dansk Metal chair Claus Jensen, who also presides over the association CO Industri, was pleased with a result that underlines how trade union members have “bought about” the possibility of restoring ‘the real wage’ over the next two to three years. 

“I am extremely proud and happy about the result and the support our members have shown,” he said.

Trade union confederation supremo Lizette Risgaard, the chair of Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation, concurred in a press release that it is a “day of joy for all parties” and “a good starting point for calm about the private labor market”.

“I am proud of all our skilled dealers who, under difficult conditions, have achieved results that the members have now acknowledged,” she added.

“Crucial” minimum wage model negotiations
In total, 500 individual agreements were up for renewal, including provisions to increase wages, pension contributions and parental leave, and the collective nature of the deal means all of them have been approved.

More negotiations lie ahead, most pertinently, perhaps, regarding the minimum wage model, whose functionality, Risgaard said, was “absolutely crucial”.

The new collective agreements enter into force retroactively from 1 March 2023 – or from the date agreed by the individual parties to the collective agreement.

Construction hard to please
Construction workers have always been traditionally hard to please, and again a majority voted against the agreement, with only 49.7 percent of the members voting yes.

The result surprised Palle Bisgaard from 3F, who told DR that the offer was “the absolute best for many, many years”.

Meanwhile, Dansk Industri director-general Lars Sandahl Sørensen praised employees and employers for being able to “look above their own interests in order to jointly take responsibility for the whole of society”.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W

International

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Ben Hamilton

National

How paternity leave in Denmark doubled in two decades – and there’s more to come!

Ben Hamilton

Local

My ♥ CPH: “Nothing beats how safe it is – especially as a Mom”

Sebastian Haw

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Christian W

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Numbers have nearly tripled in the last decade to the extent that they made a societal value contribution of 14 billion kroner in 2022

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Christian W

International

Analysis: Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Advertisement

Business

Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Loïc Padovani

National

Hold your horses, rules municipality: the biodiversity will have to wait!

Loïc Padovani

National

Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Why has Easter got so expensive?

Ben Hamilton

News

Nordics miss out on Euro 2025, but can Dane cling onto his UEFA ExCom seat?

Ben Hamilton

National

‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Forget Scotland, the best whisky in the world is Danish

Sebastian Haw

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Unemployment rises as job openings increase

Sebastian Haw

International

Dubai court approves Shah’s extradition, but is it absolutely final?

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

International

Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes

Ben Hamilton

National

Government criticised for delaying mink-saving measures  

Sebastian Haw

National

Hummelgaard hums and haws over tougher knife crime sanctions in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored

Local

Red-light rats: Danish police fine scores of cyclists thanks to tip-offs from the public

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Comedy to distract you from the weather

Loic Padovani

National

Danish men living five years longer compared to two decades ago

Ben Hamilton

National

Digital service e-Boks is back online

Public had been unable to access the service since Thursday … though there were other alternatives available

Christian W

National

Danish Royal Family over-spent by 8 million kroner in 2022

Loïc Padovani

Culture

No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events

Ben Hamilton