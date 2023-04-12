Podcasts

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Ben Hamilton    April 12th, 2023

Queen Margrethe II turning 83 on Saturday, so why not hail her in person?

The Queen pictured in early January ahead of her back operation in February (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

Queen Margrethe II is still recovering from the operation on her back, so it is touch and go whether the Danish monarch will take to her balcony at Amalienborg Palace at midday on Sunday – as is customary on her birthday on April 16. 

Should she oblige her adoring public to mark her 83rd birthday, it promises to be quite the occasion as so many of her previous celebrations – not just her birthday but last year’s golden jubilee – have been disrupted by the pandemic.

The Royal House has tentatively said she is “expected to be well”, so if the word goes out, get there early to guarantee a good spot, stock up on a few Dannebrog national flags, and don’t forget to wave!

No appearance at Charles III’s coronation
One thing’s for certain: her bad back will not permit her to get aboard a plane anytime soon.

The Royal House yesterday confirmed that Margrethe will not be attending the coronation of King Charles III of Britain and his consort Camilla on Saturday May 6.

Instead the Crown Prince Couple will represent Denmark at the occasion – a chance for Princess Mary to remind the Brits what they missed out on when they only invited her husband and mother-in-law to Elizabeth II’s funeral.

READ MORE: More double-Danish and Dutch pastries as the BBC hails the cougar queen of Holland

