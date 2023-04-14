Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Political commentator has had enough of the English invasion of Danish society

Ben Hamilton    April 14th, 2023

Share

Jarl Cordua’s opinion piece will be music to the ears of internationals who complain the locals always respond to their linguistic efforts by switching languages

The revolution began in a shop on Strøget … just not this shop (photo: Cory Doctorow/Flickr)

The age-old complaint of internationals in Copenhagen has been that whenever they try to practise their Danish, the locals reply in English.

Well, now the distinguished political commentator Jarl Cordua is calling their bluff!

In yesterday’s Berlingske, he made a rallying call to his fellow Danes to only speak Danish to foreigners.

This is, after all, our country, he reasons, and the people of Denmark should be speaking Danish at all times.

Many foreigners “don’t bother to learn our language. Probably because many find it completely unnecessary, but I also detect a general lack of respect for the Danish language,” he complains.

Time to take action!
Citing a recent report that claims every fifth resident of Copenhagen has a foreign passport – it is also well documented that 24 percent are non-Danes – Cordua claims you wouldn’t know it given the number who insist on speaking English.

And he is baffled that so many of his fellow Danes are happy to sing along to their tune. Increasingly in city centre shops, restaurants and bars, service is offered in English.

“The time has come when we must let go of good manners, take ourselves seriously and start speaking Danish to the foreigners who don’t bother to learn our language!” he contends.

To illustrate his point, Cordua recalled a recent episode in a Strøget clothing shop where he was greeted in English by a female worker, but made a point of responding in Danish.

READ ALSO: No complacency here in Copenhagen, matey! Denmark among the European countries that invests the most in learning English

Much needed labour … but there is a limit
Cordua acknowledges there is “a much-needed supply of in-demand qualified labour” and that most foreigners “contribute to Danish society, fulfill important work functions, and many of them have lengthy educations”.

But he despairs at the number of companies that have adopted English as their official language, to the extent that Danish “is something you only speak in your free time”.

“This ignoring or deliberate disregard of Danish on the part of the business world can only affect foreigners’ respect for the Danish language and culture,” he concludes.

Closing his argument, he cites the example made by politician Peter Hiort-Lorenzen in 1842 who “to the outrage of many German-minded people, insisted on speaking Danish in the Schleswig estate assembly on 11 November 1842, thus igniting a Danish counter-attack on the Germanisation” of the region.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

The cows know it’s summer! Celebrate Økodag with them at the nation’s organic dairies this Sunday

Around 70 venues tend to take part in an occasion that draws in 100,000 people across Denmark

Ben Hamilton

Business

Market movers: Danish firm soars past global giants 

Christian W

National

Political commentator has had enough of the English invasion of Danish society

Ben Hamilton

International

Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation

Ben Hamilton

News

Basketball talent could become the first ever Dane to play in sport’s top league

Loïc Padovani

National

Smoke-free nicotine products soaring in popularity among Danish youths

Ben Hamilton

Business

MobilePay could soon start charging its customers

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W

International

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Queen Margrethe II turning 83 on Saturday, so why not hail her in person?

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

How paternity leave in Denmark doubled in two decades – and there’s more to come!

Ben Hamilton

Local

My ♥ CPH: “Nothing beats how safe it is – especially as a Mom”

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Christian W

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Christian W

International

Analysis: Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

National

Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Why has Easter got so expensive?

Ben Hamilton

News

Nordics miss out on Euro 2025, but can Dane cling onto his UEFA ExCom seat?

Ben Hamilton

National

‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Forget Scotland, the best whisky in the world is Danish

Sebastian Haw

Business

Unemployment rises as job openings increase

Sebastian Haw

International

Dubai court approves Shah’s extradition, but is it absolutely final?

Ben Hamilton

National

Over-45s in Denmark giving birth more than teens

Increased use of contraception and improved fertility the main causes, explains expert

Ben Hamilton

History

Recalling the Hawk of Holbæk ahead of big Euros decision today

Ben Hamilton

International

Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes

Ben Hamilton