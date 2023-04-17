Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Denmark

Mother of abducted girl thanks whole country following safe discovery to end her “27-hour nightmare”

Ben Hamilton    April 17th, 2023

Share

Filippa’s disappearance in broad daylight just before Saturday lunchtime gripped the entire nation … and within just one day they all received the news they scarcely dared to believe

The police detained the suspect on Sunday (photo: Rigspolitiet)

Denmark was united like never before over the weekend as the life of a 13-year-old girl, abducted just before Saturday lunchtime in the small town of Kirkerup in western Zealand, hung in the balance.

And then on Sunday afternoon, a million+ phones pinged in unison with the news they had scarcely dared to believe: young Filippa had been found alive at the nearby home of a local man.

“My 27-hour nightmare is over,” wrote Filippa’s mother on Facebook last night. “She is doing okay considering the circumstances. A big thank you to the whole of Denmark.”

Decisive action
The efforts of both the police and public are being hailed for their quick response, which included the deployment of multiple officers and forensic technicians, two drones, a helicopter and 20 dogs in a full sweep of the area looking for evidence.

After being alerted about the disappearance at 13:40, South Zealand & Lolland-Falster Police took decisive action in the view that Filippa’s bike, bag and mobile phone were found lying in the street – a sure sign, they reasoned, that something serious had happened.

The police appealed to local people for help with the investigation, asking for any video footage that might have been taken by their vehicles in the area. In total, 600 lines of enquiry were established on Saturday thanks to the public’s efforts.

Following Filippa’s safe discovery, lead investigator Rune Dahl Nilsson told media that the efforts “enabled us to go to an address where we found Filippa alive and at the same time arrested a 32-year-old man”.

Learned from previous investigation
According to Louise Dalsgaard, DR’s legal expert, South Zealand & Lolland-Falster Police has learned from experience that the first 24 hours is crucial in such cases – for example, the murder of 17-year-old Emilie Meng in 2016.

“This case could have had a different outcome if the police had not acted as they did,” she told DR.

“[In Emilie’s case] they were too slow to secure video material – so in some cases the material had actually been deleted from the people who might have had it, and therefore possible evidence was missed by the police.”

Hearing at 11:00 this morning
The 32-year-old man will appear before a constitutional hearing in Næstved at 11:00 this morning. 

The police are still urging the public to come forward with any information or footage that might assist them in building a case against the suspect.

According to TV2, there have been two addresses of interest to the police – in Kirkerup and in Svenstrup near Korsør – but it has not been confirmed where Filippa was discovered.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Sofie Carsten Nielsen to leave politics to take job in private sector

Former Radikale leader to work for Dansk Industri

Leticia Bossi

News

Cruel loss for Holger Rune in spectacular final in Monte Carlo

Loïc Padovani

National

One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

32-year-old man charged with rape of abducted girl

Sebastian Haw

Business

Severe turbulence continues for SAS shares

Sebastian Haw

Activities

Copenhagen this Week: Return of Friday Night Skate further proof that winter is finally over!

Loic Padovani

Business

First homes even less affordable in Denmark despite decreasing house prices

Ben Hamilton

International

Among the best cities in the world

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Denmark

Mother of abducted girl thanks whole country following safe discovery to end her “27-hour nightmare”

Ben Hamilton

Local

… But Seriously: New effort to tackle encroaching outdoor seating 

Christian W

Activities

A maze of amusement: Quiz your way through massive labyrinth north of Copenhagen

Christian W

Activities

The cows know it’s summer! Celebrate Økodag with them at the nation’s organic dairies this Sunday

Ben Hamilton

Business

Market movers: Danish firm soars past global giants 

Christian W

National

Political commentator has had enough of the English invasion of Danish society

Jarl Cordua’s opinion piece will be music to the ears of internationals who complain the locals always respond to their linguistic efforts by switching languages

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation

Ben Hamilton

News

Basketball talent could become the first ever Dane to play in sport’s top league

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

National

Smoke-free nicotine products soaring in popularity among Danish youths

Ben Hamilton

Business

MobilePay could soon start charging its customers

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Ben Hamilton

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W

International

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Christian W

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Ben Hamilton

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Global city guide Time Out ranked the Danish capital fourth overall, thanks to 93 percent of locals indicating it was easy to get around

Christian W

International

Analysis: Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Business

Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Loïc Padovani