National
Sofie Carsten Nielsen to leave politics to take job in private sector
Former Radikale leader to work for Dansk Industri
Former Radikale leader Sofie Carsten Nielsen, who stepped down after a poor result for her party at the 2022 General Election in which its share of the vote fell from 8.6 to 3.3 percent, has taken a job in the private sector and will therefore give up her seat in Parliament from May 1.
Her new job will be as EU Bio Project Director at Danish Industri. Meanwhile, her seat will be taken by Stinus Lindgreen, who won 2,221 votes at the last election – 246 shy of his then leader.
Lindgreen jokingly tweeted about the news: “Haven’t had time to watch the news or check the phone at all. Has anything exciting happened this morning. Oh yeah! That must be why the entire Danish press has been calling to get my comment.”
Party leader Martin Lidegaard told media he was happy to welcome Lindgreen back.
National
Sofie Carsten Nielsen to leave politics to take job in private sector
Former Radikale leader to work for Dansk Industri
Leticia Bossi
Activities
Copenhagen this Week: Return of Friday Night Skate further proof that winter is finally over!
Loic Padovani
Advertisement
Denmark
Mother of abducted girl thanks whole country following safe discovery to end her “27-hour nightmare”
Ben Hamilton
International
Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Activities
World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday
Ben Hamilton
Business
Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement
Ben Hamilton
International
Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
Local
Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport
Global city guide Time Out ranked the Danish capital fourth overall, thanks to 93 percent of locals indicating it was easy to get around
Christian W