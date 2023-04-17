Sofie Carsten Nielsen to leave politics to take job in private sector

Former Radikale leader to work for Dansk Industri

Sofie Carsten Nielsen (photo: Radikale Venstre/Flickr)

Former Radikale leader Sofie Carsten Nielsen, who stepped down after a poor result for her party at the 2022 General Election in which its share of the vote fell from 8.6 to 3.3 percent, has taken a job in the private sector and will therefore give up her seat in Parliament from May 1.

Her new job will be as EU Bio Project Director at Danish Industri. Meanwhile, her seat will be taken by Stinus Lindgreen, who won 2,221 votes at the last election – 246 shy of his then leader.

Lindgreen jokingly tweeted about the news: “Haven’t had time to watch the news or check the phone at all. Has anything exciting happened this morning. Oh yeah! That must be why the entire Danish press has been calling to get my comment.”

Party leader Martin Lidegaard told media he was happy to welcome Lindgreen back.