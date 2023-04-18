International
Copenhagen the seventh best destination for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the road
With its vibrant, colourful houses along the waterfront, drivers will be amazed by the Danish capital, claims DiscoverCars.com report
Copenhagen is the seventh best destination in the world for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the road, according to a ranking based on 150,000 customer reviews published by DiscoverCars.com.
It was the only Scandinavian destination to feature in the scenic drives top 20, but Finland prevented it from claiming all the Nordic bragging rights with two inclusions: Rovaniemi, in second place behind Slovakian capital Bratislava, and its capital Helsinki in sixth.
Copenhagen’s vibrant, colourful houses
“Drivers exploring the streets of Copenhagen will be treated to views of vibrant, colourful houses along the waterfront, alongside a bustling fishing harbour,” purred the report.
“With intriguing architecture, such as Amalienborg Palace – home of the Danish Royal Family – there is plenty for driving tourists to see and do, alongside a wealth of delicious cultural dishes around Strøget, Copenhagen’s largest shopping district.”
Greece and Australia dominate
Completing the top five behind Bratislava and Rovaniemi were Victoria (Seychelles), Ljubljana (Slovenia), and Kalamata (Greece).
Greece and Australia got four mentions with Kalamata, Kefalonia, Kos and Zakynthos, and Perth, Adelaide, Hobart and Launceston respectively.
