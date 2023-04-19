Denmark
Organic eggs safe to eat again, but PFAS tests continue
While tests have shown considerably lower levels of the chemical in our breakfast, there is concern about its presence in nature areas
Children aged four to nine can once again eat organic eggs in safety, according to a press release by Fødevarestyrelsen.
The Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries of Denmark (Fødevarestyrelsen) conducted a test which showed that PFAS levels in organic eggs have returned to negligible levels.
Eggs from ten different sources were tested: in eight no PFAS at all was found, while in the two containing PFAS, the levels of the chemical were so low that they were considered safe to consume.
This winter, elevated levels of PFAS in organic eggs were linked to fishmeal, which is used as feed for egg-laying hens. Farmers reacted quickly by stopping the use of fishmeal, and PFAS levels in eggs have subsequently plummeted.
Further PFAS tests
In other news, the Danish Nature Agency (Naturstyrelsen) has announced its intention to conduct random tests for PFAS in several of the country’s nature areas.
The samples should provide an overview of the potential presence of PFAS in grass and water areas close to the sea.
Previous research has indicated that PFAS tends to be found in higher concentrations on west-facing shorelines, as opposed to east-facing coasts.
Therefore the locations, which are 60 in number, will be dotted around the western coasts of both Zealand and Jutland.
Denmark
Mette Frederiksen speaks at climate meeting as green hydrogen project gets under way
Sebastian Haw
International
Russian sabotage in place to strand Nordics in event of war, claims documentary
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
International
Copenhagen the seventh best destination for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the road
Leticia Bossi
Advertisement
National
One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
Activities
A maze of amusement: Quiz your way through massive labyrinth north of Copenhagen
Christian W
Activities
The cows know it’s summer! Celebrate Økodag with them at the nation’s organic dairies this Sunday
Ben Hamilton
National
Political commentator has had enough of the English invasion of Danish society
Ben Hamilton
International
Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation
Ben Hamilton
Business
MobilePay could soon start charging its customers
Payments to businesses would most likely remain free, but premium accounts would be required to share costs with friends
Ben Hamilton