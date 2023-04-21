National
A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns
Anxiety about global warming is a preoccupation with many, claims Kraka study
One in four Danish women aged 20-30 say they are considering not having children due to concern about climate change, according to a study carried out by the think-tank Kraka with support from the consultancy firm Deloitte.
The study asked 1,500 women and girls between the ages of 12 and 30 and found that 27 percent were worried about climate change ‘often or all the time’ and that 18 percent were considering not having children. Among women aged 20-30, this share rose to 26 percent.
“The desire to have children is connected with hope and faith in the future,” explained Maria Bruselius-Jensen, an associate professor at the Center for Youth Research at Aalborg University, to Information newspaper.
“When young people are reminded again and again that the climate crisis looks intractable, you start to consider whether you want to put children into an uncertain future.”
Correlation between climate anxiety and political distrust
According to Bruselius-Jensen, fear and dissatisfaction concerning climate change are closely correlated with a distrust of the political system.
“It is difficult as a young person to have hope for the future when you are repeatedly confronted with the fact that the solutions will not come,” she reasoned.
Kraka head Peter Mogensen conceded he was surprised by the figures, contending that the study had presented a few explanations for current levels of youth dissatisfaction.
“Having children is a big and important part of many people’s lives. It is therefore very thought-provoking that so many are considering changing such a fundamental life choice as a result of climate change,” he told Information.
Denmark’s birth rate is at its lowest point since 1987. Last year, it stood at 1.55 children per woman.
Local
Man sets himself on fire outside US Embassy
Witnesses reported he was conscious after the incident, but police have not yet established a motive
Ben Hamilton
Business
Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
Activities
Seeing John Malkovich: Hollywood star to appear in play at Musikhuset Aarhus next January
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
International
Russian sabotage in place to strand Nordics in event of war, claims documentary
Ben Hamilton
International
Copenhagen the seventh best destination for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the road
Leticia Bossi
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
National
One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey
Sebastian Haw
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Return of Friday Night Skate further proof that winter is finally over!
Other forthcoming events include CPH Salsa Festival, a musical theatre show called Broadway Rearranged, and a K-goods pop up store
Loic Padovani