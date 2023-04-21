Man sets himself on fire outside US Embassy

Witnesses reported he was conscious after the incident, but police have not yet established a motive

Major police and firefighter presence outside the embassy today (photo: FunkMonk)

A man dramatically set himself on fire outside the US Embassy in Copenhagen this morning.

The man, who is still alive and was conscious when the flames were extinguished, self-immolated at around 10:30, reports TV2.

The embassy reported the incident to the police and fire services at 10:38, and Dag Hammarskjölds Allé in the Copenhagen district of Østerbro was cordoned off shortly afterwards as teams of officers arrived.

The police do not yet know why the man set himself on fire.