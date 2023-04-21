International
Prince Joachim speaks out on Danish rearmament
Growing threat has necessitated the change this decade, he contends
According to the Danish queen’s second son Prince Joachim, the world is moving into a new modern age that necessitates Denmark to rethink its military strategy again.
In a recent interview with Information and Weekendavisen at the Danish Embassy in Berlin, he told reporters: “To put it quite frankly: we did not want to enter the rearmament between the years 1990 and 2022. Now we have to.”
To underline his point, he added: “We no longer live in peaceful times and the threat is real and not far away.”
Experienced defence attache
The public are not generally used to royals making such forthright opinions, but Prince Joachim is no ordinary royal.
He holds down a day job as the defence attache at the Danish embassy in Paris, and from September 1 he will take over as the defence industry attache at the Danish embassy in Washington DC.
He was in Berlin attending a German-Danish conference concerning defence and security, where the two countries could “get to know each other better and, based on that, cultivate each other – for example, in the areas of high-tech cutting-edge skills”, he explained to reporters.
Local
Man sets himself on fire outside US Embassy
Witnesses reported he was conscious after the incident, but police have not yet established a motive
Ben Hamilton
Business
Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
Activities
Seeing John Malkovich: Hollywood star to appear in play at Musikhuset Aarhus next January
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
International
Russian sabotage in place to strand Nordics in event of war, claims documentary
Ben Hamilton
International
Copenhagen the seventh best destination for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the road
Leticia Bossi
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
National
One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey
Sebastian Haw
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Return of Friday Night Skate further proof that winter is finally over!
Other forthcoming events include CPH Salsa Festival, a musical theatre show called Broadway Rearranged, and a K-goods pop up store
Loic Padovani