News
Danish ice hockey team starts fundraiser to keep Russian player in the country
Aleksandr Bumagin’s contract with the Danish ice hockey team the Frederikshavn White Hawks is expiring this summer.
It sounds like mundane news, but Bumagin is Russian, and it is believed he will be enlisted upon his return to his homeland to fight in the War in Ukraine.
The White Hawks doesn’t have the budget to afford his salary, so it has started a fundraising campaign to help him remain.
“We have decided that Aleksandr Bumagin will in one way or another be part of the Frederikshavn White Hawks next season,” the club stated.
“We are fully aware that this has a direct impact on our finances, but together we can solve this challenge.”
Those who donate 10,000 kroner or more will be invited to an exclusive event where they can meet the player.
National
A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns
Ben Hamilton
Business
Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
Advertisement
Activities
Seeing John Malkovich: Hollywood star to appear in play at Musikhuset Aarhus next January
Ben Hamilton
International
Russian sabotage in place to strand Nordics in event of war, claims documentary
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
International
Danish Defence sighted Russian vessels near pipeline before Nord Stream explosion
CPH POST Reporter
National
One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey
Sebastian Haw