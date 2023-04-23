Podcasts

Danish ice hockey team starts fundraiser to keep Russian player in the country

Loïc Padovani    April 23rd, 2023

The club doesn’t want to leave the player on the ice (photo: Hockey007)

Aleksandr Bumagin’s contract with the Danish ice hockey team the Frederikshavn White Hawks is expiring this summer.

It sounds like mundane news, but Bumagin is Russian, and it is believed he will be enlisted upon his return to his homeland to fight in the War in Ukraine.

The White Hawks doesn’t have the budget to afford his salary, so it has started a fundraising campaign to help him remain.

“We have decided that Aleksandr Bumagin will in one way or another be part of the Frederikshavn White Hawks next season,” the club stated.

“We are fully aware that this has a direct impact on our finances, but together we can solve this challenge.”

Those who donate 10,000 kroner or more will be invited to an exclusive event where they can meet the player.

News

