Denmark gets frugal budget

No huge handouts, but there are some major beneficiaries, including employed under-18s and parents of twins

Pictured here with Morten Bødskov, the environment minister, there was no question today belonged to the finance minister, Nicolai Wammen (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

As expected, Denmark’s new Finance Law has delivered the country with a frugal budget for 2023.

Normally, the budget would be in place before the start of the year, so this year’s agreement is exceptionally late – mostly due to the November general election and long time it took to form a government in December. The same happened in both 2002 and 2008.

However, the budget has broad backing: not only from the three government parties but also SF, Liberal Alliance, Radikale and Dansk Folkeparti.

Strict and responsible

Among the highlights are new provisions to give the parents of twins 26 weeks more leave and under-18s further tax breaks.

Additionally, a 7 billion kroner sum has been earmarked for the Ukraine fund, and inflation aid for 2023 has been set at 2.3 billion kroner from February.

“It is a strict and responsible financial law,” commented the finance minister, Nicolai Wammen, at a press conference this afternoon. “We have purposefully chosen to prioritise our healthcare, welfare, climate and environment.”