Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

Denmark has ushered in a fair number of initiatives in recent years to make it harder for Danish citizenship applicants to cross the finish line.
Probably the most famous, if not difficult, move was making it mandatory for applicants to shake hands with the mayor of their respective municipalities during the citizenship ceremony.
Now there are more plans afoot in relation to getting citizenship.
In a new law proposal, the government wants to make it obligatory for applicants to have residence in Denmark until they’ve participated in the citizenship ceremony.
“Not everyone can or should have Danish citizenship. It’s a big deal to get one and, when it happens, it means that you want to live in Denmark,” said the immigration minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek.
“That’s why we already have many demands in place and why applicants should naturally live here when they become Danish.”
READ ALSO: Making Danish citizenship easier to obtain accelerates integration – study
Potentially waiting for months
As the rules currently stand, applicants can live abroad while waiting to take part in the citizenship ceremony – the final step before citizenship is secured.
That ceremony must occur within two years following the approval of the applicant by Parliament.
So the issue is that applicants potentially face having to remain in Denmark for months after being approved for citizenship, just to attend the ceremony.
If approved, the proposal will come into effect on July 1.
The ministry couldn’t reveal how many citizenship applicants move abroad after being approved by Parliament, but before the ceremony.
