Employees fired for prying into Konservative leader’s private life

Konservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen was among 477 members of the public in Viborg whom two expelled municipality employees pried into, it has been confirmed.

The two Viborg Municipality employees were in late March dismissed for accessing citizens’ private data. Furthermore, two additional employees were given a warning, reports Viborg Stifts Folkeblad.

The unjustified search of the public’s private matters was discovered after an internal survey that is conducted at least every six months.

It was discovered a search had been made to check who lives at Søren Pape’s address in Viborg city centre, various family relationships and the identity of his doctor.

Poulsen: Reasons for search unclear

“I have asked who it is that has searched for me, but I cannot find out, and that is actually fair enough,” Poulsen told Viborg Stift’s Folkeblad.

“But the matter has been reported to the police, and if there is a court case, then that and the reason for the searches will be revealed.”

A deputy mayor and a deceased woman who killed her children were also among the other people the employees sought private information about.

Last week it was revealed that a number of employees in both the Capital Region and Zealand Region had looked into the patient records of the 13-year-old girl who was subjected to serious abuse in West Zealand earlier in April.

Those employees have been sent home as well.