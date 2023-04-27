Denmark
Employees fired for prying into Konservative leader’s private life
Viborg Municipality workers checked Konservative leader’s private data, along with that belonging to a deceased woman who killed her children
Konservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen was among 477 members of the public in Viborg whom two expelled municipality employees pried into, it has been confirmed.
The two Viborg Municipality employees were in late March dismissed for accessing citizens’ private data. Furthermore, two additional employees were given a warning, reports Viborg Stifts Folkeblad.
The unjustified search of the public’s private matters was discovered after an internal survey that is conducted at least every six months.
It was discovered a search had been made to check who lives at Søren Pape’s address in Viborg city centre, various family relationships and the identity of his doctor.
Poulsen: Reasons for search unclear
“I have asked who it is that has searched for me, but I cannot find out, and that is actually fair enough,” Poulsen told Viborg Stift’s Folkeblad.
“But the matter has been reported to the police, and if there is a court case, then that and the reason for the searches will be revealed.”
A deputy mayor and a deceased woman who killed her children were also among the other people the employees sought private information about.
Last week it was revealed that a number of employees in both the Capital Region and Zealand Region had looked into the patient records of the 13-year-old girl who was subjected to serious abuse in West Zealand earlier in April.
Those employees have been sent home as well.
National
Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake
Applicants face potentially having to remain in Denmark for months after being approved for citizenship, just to attend the ceremony
Christian W
Activities
HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli
Ben Hamilton
International
Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary
CPH POST reporter
Advertisement
Local
Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
Political News in Digest: #MeToo case causes headache for the government
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts
Leticia Bossi
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
National
A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns
Ben Hamilton
Business
Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner
Sebastian Haw
National
The Copenhagen Post under new ownership
Denmark’s leading media for foreign citizens has come under new ownership. A revitalised The Copenhagen Post will make life easier for expats and foreign citizens in Denmark
Uffe Jørgensen Odde