National
Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries
Danish Industri report reveals that 64 percent have jobs today
Significantly more female immigrants from non-Western countries, and their descendants, are in employment compared to 2012, according to a new analysis carried out by Dansk Industri (DI).
A decade ago, approximately one half had jobs. Today the figure is 64 percent. The approximate 14 percentage point increase far outstrips the rise in employment among ethnic Danes.
In comparison, 60 percent of immigrants from non-Western countries, and their descendants, are employed.
A “positive surprise“
Traditionally, it’s been harder for female immigrants from non-Western countries to find work, contends Steen Nielsen, the deputy head of DI, who said the new trend was a “positive surprise”.
“It is gratifying that the increasing employment has brought more people with an immigrant background into work than we have previously seen,” he commented .
According to DI, during 2022 alone, employment in Denmark increased by 60,000 individuals.
Which countries have the best employment rates?
According to the DI report, refugees from countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia and Iraq are particularly benefiting from the increased employment.
“Immigrants from war-torn and disaster-ridden countries have special baggage and, therefore, different requirements and abilities. This puts more barriers in front of them when they’re looking for work,” said Nielsen.
The rise in employment means people from non-Western countries, and their descendants, are closing the gap on the Poles, Romanians, Germans and Brits, the nationalities who tend to have the highest employment rates in Denmark.
Ramisha Ali
Ben Hamilton