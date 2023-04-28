Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

216 Views

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Christian W    April 28th, 2023

Share

News that powerful union boss Lizette Risgaard has apologised for touching young men inappropriately rattled many cages today

Lizette Risgaard, the head of FH, has come under heavy fire (photo: FH)

Frank Jensen, Naser Khader and Morten Østergaard are just a few big names in Denmark who had notable careers scuttled after being embroiled in #MeToo cases.

Jon Stephensen from Moderaterne is fighting for his political career as we speak following a similar case.

But few people could have predicted the news today that FH trade union boss Lizette Risgaard has been accused of touching young male staff members in an inappropriate manner for years.

Risgaard is not only among the most powerful women in Denmark, but she has also been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement. 

Dennis Kristensen, who led the union FOA from 2002 to 2018, was shocked at the revelations, given FH and Risgaard’s track record.

“Damn it, Lizette,” Kristensen wrote on social media, his words followed by a teary-eyed emoticon.

“FH were good and consistent participats in the #MeToo campaign’s display of unacceptable behaviour displayed by those in powerful positions. You handled that well and now FH is in the spotlight for those very same reasons and you’ve admitted to taking part yourself. That’s just too mind-boggling.”

READ ALSO: Union boss accused of inappropriate behaviour

Keeping her job … for now
Following the news this morning, an external investigation into the case was launched by FH, in order to shed light on the accusations. 

The investigation is expected to be swift in order to get to the bottom of the allegations as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, though, she will remain in her position as the head of FH – a decision that hasn’t been well-received in all quarters.

For instance, Fagbevægelsens Ungdom, the umbrella organisation for union youth members, stated that Risgaard’s behaviour should lead to her dismissal.

One of the biggest unions in Denmark, HK, has announced that it will hold an extraordinary board meeting at 13:00 to discuss the matter.

The head of the union’s trade department in Copenhagen, Sofie Berg Axelsen, fumed on Twitter that Risgaard shouldn’t be allowed to continue on as the leader of FH.

“Obviously, one can’t be the head of FH Denmark with these cases. Zero tolerance also encompasses our own ranks,” wrote Axelsen.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

News that powerful union boss Lizette Risgaard has apologised for touching young men inappropriately rattled many cages today

Christian W

National

Report: Denmark is closing in on political climate targets

Nicolai Kampmann

Business

Union boss accused of inappropriate behaviour

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Activities

Voilà: Voltaire and venner are velkom! French-language theatre play to make debut this weekend

Leticia Bossi

National

Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries

Ramisha Ali

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

Leticia Bossi

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

Christian W

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Denmark

Employees fired for prying into Konservative leader’s private life

CPH Post reporter

Culture

Wee jauntie for Jussi: Netflix to set ‘Department Q’ TV series in Scotland

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Post delivered with aplomb

Eric Mananga

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli

Ben Hamilton

Local

Construction hell: Mayor fumes over road work chaos

Christian W

International

Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary

It is claimed that between a third and half of the employees at Russia’s embassies in region are seconded by the country’s intelligence services

CPH POST reporter

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Celebrating Sakura beneath the cherry blossom trees in Copenhagen

Leticia Bossi

General

Police charge 32-year-old man with murder of Emilie Meng

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

National

Youth party organisation: High profile MP is far from reality

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers 

Christian W

Activities

May the fourth be with these brave high-wire walkers

Ben Hamilton

Local

Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members

Ben Hamilton

Culture

White director of new slavery film would have turned down job out of respect to ‘Black Lives Matter’

Ben Hamilton

National

Diabetes cases skyrocketing in Denmark

Christian W

Business

Sales of organic food declined for first time in 2022

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Local

My ♥ CPH: “My Dad used to say I was living in Wonderland”

Leticia Bossi

International

Mette Frederiksen plays down NATO boss candidacy

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

National

Denmark gets frugal budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Political News in Digest: #MeToo case causes headache for the government

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Inside Danish Sport: Superliga title race neck-and-neck

Nicolai Kampmann

International

Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts

Leticia Bossi

National

Copenhagen named among top European cities for green living

Christian W

News

Danish ice hockey team starts fundraiser to keep Russian player in the country

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen calls upon its US ‘sister’ to show a more Danish level of tolerance to LGBTQ+ events

Mayor pens open letter to Solvang in California following its decision to turn down a request to fly Pride banners and paint rainbows on the pavements

Leticia Bossi

Local

Man sets himself on fire outside US Embassy

Ben Hamilton

National

The Copenhagen Post says: A new beginning

Uffe Jørgensen Odde