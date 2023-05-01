National
Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank
Data fails to grasp how many youths have left the family home – paradoxically, an indicator that the age group is thriving, not struggling!
Mads Lundby Hansen, the chief economist at the Cepos think-tank, has rubbished a new Eurostat report that claims young Danish people aged 15-29 are the most likely to live in poverty in the EU.
According to Hansen, the report fails to take into account many factors that would significantly lift Denmark up the rankings – most notably, the tendency of many Danes in the age group to live on their own, not with their parents.
Danish youths have twice the spending power of many of their counterparts, contends Hansen, if all the available data is correctly assessed.
READ ALSO: No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader
Plenty of spending power
According to the Eurostat findings, 26 percent of young people in Denmark are at risk of living in poverty, but this is based on an assumption that 60 percent of the median income in Denmark should correspond to a lowly amount.
It does not, according to Hansen, as 144,000 kroner per year would give the average youngster twice the spending power of their counterparts in Greece and Spain, the countries that completed the bottom three in the report.
“Eurostat’s poverty target has nothing to do with poverty. It is a relative goal: one starts from it, and the conclusion becomes skewed when one places Denmark as the country where young people have the greatest risk,” claimed Hansen.
Complete paradox
Many Danes in the age group are students, he further contends, and their income will be proportionately lower.
Many do not live with their parents – as is the case with rankings leader Slovenia, where the average age of moving out is 30. Furthermore, household income is factored in, again favouring countries where most people in their 20s live at home.
“Paradoxically, we’re at the bottom because Danish young people have such good financial conditions that they have the opportunity to move away from home,” he concluded.
“Danish students are well off. They receive the world’s highest SU – approximately twice as high as in Sweden, Finland and Norway, on average – and they do not have to pay for their education themselves.”
Most popular
National
Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake
Christian W
International
Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security
The justice minister is considering banning ships from sailing in the vicinity of offshore wind farms in the wake of chilling Russian spy expose
Christian W
Advertisement
National
#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
National
Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries
Danish Industri report reveals that 64 percent have jobs today
Ramisha Ali
Local
How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier
Leticia Bossi
Advertisement
National
Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake
Christian W
Activities
HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
Local
Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members
Ben Hamilton
Culture
White director of new slavery film would have turned down job out of respect to ‘Black Lives Matter’
Ben Hamilton
National
Accused #MeToo politician Jon Stephensen to take extended leave
“We will put our relationship on hold. In other contexts of life, one would say that we are taking a separation,” said Lars Løkke Rasmussen following the revelations of an inappropriate message sent by one of his politicians
Uffe Jørgensen Odde