Fossil fuels almost totally gone from electricity and district heating sector 

Christian W
May 2nd, 2023

New figures from Energistyrelsen reveals that greenhouse gas emissions by the sector will be practically zero by 2030

Denmark continues to work on reducing its climate footprint (photo: Energistyrelsen)

According to a new report from the Energistyrelsen energy agency, the use of coal, oil and natural gas will soon be a thing of the past in the electricity and district heating sector.

The agency expects the share of greenhouse gas emissions by the sector to decline to 3 percent by 2025 and to under 1 percent by 2030 – not taking waste incineration into account.

“From 1990, the electricity and district heating sector has shifted from being a sector with big greenhouse gas emissions to having a significantly lower climate footprint,” the report states.

“Emissions by the sector will drop to about 0.1 tonnes of CO2e in 2030, which is the equivalent of a reduction of over 99 percent compared to 1990 levels.”

READ ALSO: Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security

Halfway there by 2025
That development stands in stark contrast to just 10-15 years ago, when the sector accounted for around 30-40 percent of Denmark’s total greenhouse gas emissions (see image below).

(photo: Energistyrelsen)

The report also reveals that, even in the absence of new initiatives, Denmark’s overall emissions will be reduced by about 50 percent by 2025 and by over 63 percent by 2030.

The country’s net greenhouse gas emissions are accordingly expected to fall from 46.3 million tonnes of CO2e in 2021 to 39.4 million tonnes in 2025 – a 50 percent reduction compared to 1990 levels.

Furthermore, in the absence of new political initiatives, Denmark is predicted to emit 29 million tonnes of CO2e by 2030.

Check out the report in its entirety here (in Danish).

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

1

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

2

Christian W

Local

Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers 

3

Christian W

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

4

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

Trial starts in horrendous murder case

29-year-old man is accused of stabbing to death a heavily pregnant woman in 2016

Christian W

National

Fossil fuels almost totally gone from electricity and district heating sector 

Christian W

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “I knew it was something special straightaway”

Leticia Bossi

International

Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine

Ramisha Ali

News

Toxic workplace? Danish ministries hemorrhaging employees

Christian W

International

Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security

Christian W

National

Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank

Ben Hamilton

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Business

Generational change at Lego as new chair steps up

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This week in Copenhagen: Welcome to the month of M(IPA)Y

Leticia Bossi

General

Inside Danish Sport: Orange is the new yellow

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Unions in turmoil: Labour Day in the shadow of #MeToo

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

They called him Mr Saviour

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark offers helping energy hand to Ukraine

The Russian invasion has decimated much of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and Danish green energy solutions will come in very handy

Shirsha Chakraborty

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Christian W

National

Report: Denmark is closing in on political climate targets

Nicolai Kampmann

Business

Union boss accused of inappropriate behaviour

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Activities

Voilà: Voltaire and venner are velkom! French-language theatre play to make debut this weekend

Leticia Bossi

National

Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries

Ramisha Ali

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

Leticia Bossi

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

Christian W

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

Christian W

Denmark

Employees fired for prying into Konservative leader’s private life

CPH Post reporter

Culture

Wee jauntie for Jussi: Netflix to set ‘Department Q’ TV series in Scotland

Ben Hamilton

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Local

Construction hell: Mayor fumes over road work chaos

Christian W

International

Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary

CPH POST reporter

Local

Celebrating Sakura beneath the cherry blossom trees in Copenhagen

Leticia Bossi

General

Police charge 32-year-old man with murder of Emilie Meng

Ben Hamilton

National

Youth party organisation: High profile MP is far from reality

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers 

Christian W

Activities

May the fourth be with these brave high-wire walkers

Ben Hamilton

Local

Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members

The discovery of a drowned animal in the City Lakes has prompted the authorities to take swift action by building a series of ‘duck ramps’

Ben Hamilton

Culture

White director of new slavery film would have turned down job out of respect to ‘Black Lives Matter’

Ben Hamilton

National

Diabetes cases skyrocketing in Denmark

Christian W