What You Should Know Before Buying a Car in Denmark

This is sponsored content
May 3rd, 2023

Buying a car in Denmark can be a great way to get around, but there are some essential things to consider before taking the plunge. First, you should research the different types of cars available and decide which one best suits your needs. You’ll also want to ensure you have a valid driver’s license and insurance before buying a car. The article looks into some of these things you should consider before purchasing a car in Denmark in great detail.

The financing options available

One of Denmark’s most popular car financing options is taking out a loan from a bank or other financial institution. It will require you to make regular payments over an agreed period until the loan has been paid off in full. If you have several other small loans with the car loan, you can get a samlelån. A samlelån is a consolidated loan that combines all the small loans into one large pool. Another popular car financing option is leasing which allows you to pay for the use of a car over a set period. This option is often more affordable than buying outright and can be tailored to suit your budget. Finally, if you have sufficient funds, you can buy the car outright with cash or by using your savings.

The taxes and associated fees

There are special taxes and fees associated with purchasing a car in Denmark. The most common fee is the registration tax, based on the vehicle’s value and age. This tax can range from 10-180% of the vehicle’s value. Additionally, an annual road tax must be paid for all vehicles registered in Denmark. This tax is based on engine size and fuel type, ranging from DKK 1,000 to DKK 4,500 per year. There may also be additional taxes or fees depending on the type of car you purchase and where it was purchased from.

Finding the best dealerships

When planning to buy a car in Denmark, looking for the best dealerships is important. Start by checking out online reviews from customers who have purchased vehicles from different dealerships. It will give you an idea of the best customer service and prices. It would help if you also looked into the dealership’s reputation with local authorities and consumer protection agencies. Ensure they are licensed, insured, and compliant with all applicable laws and regulations. Additionally, consider visiting several dealerships in person to better understand their services and offerings.

In conclusion, it is essential to research the prices of cars in Denmark, fees or taxes that may be involved, and car insurance and registration requirements to ensure a safe and legal purchase.

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

1

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

2

Christian W

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

3

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

4

Leticia Bossi

National

Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year

It’s early May and the drought index has already reached level 8-9 out of 10 in a number of municipalities in the Copenhagen area

Shirsha Chakraborty

Business

Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers

Christian W

Local

Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark dispatching immense donor package to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

New park to open near Mozart Plads in Sydhavn

Ben Hamilton

Business

Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Christian W

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition

Jessica Alexander

Local

Trial starts in horrendous murder case

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Fossil fuels almost totally gone from electricity and district heating sector 

Christian W

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “I knew it was something special straightaway”

Leticia Bossi

International

Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine

Ramisha Ali

News

Toxic workplace? Danish ministries hemorrhaging employees

Figures uncovered by Zetland revealed that over a quarter of workers left their jobs last year – the highest number in a decade

Christian W

International

Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security

Christian W

National

Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank

Ben Hamilton

Business

Generational change at Lego as new chair steps up

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This week in Copenhagen: Welcome to the month of M(IPA)Y

Leticia Bossi

General

Inside Danish Sport: Orange is the new yellow

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Unions in turmoil: Labour Day in the shadow of #MeToo

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

They called him Mr Saviour

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark offers helping energy hand to Ukraine

Shirsha Chakraborty

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Christian W

National

Report: Denmark is closing in on political climate targets

Nicolai Kampmann

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

National

Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries

Ramisha Ali

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

Leticia Bossi

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

Christian W

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

Christian W

Denmark

Employees fired for prying into Konservative leader’s private life

CPH Post reporter

Culture

Wee jauntie for Jussi: Netflix to set ‘Department Q’ TV series in Scotland

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Post delivered with aplomb

Eric Mananga

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli

We’re spoilt for choice on the culture scene heading into May, and this week is a stellar one for internationals in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Local

Construction hell: Mayor fumes over road work chaos

Christian W

International

Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary

CPH POST reporter