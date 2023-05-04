Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

509

Business

Danish in the workplace: Companies focus on social aspects

Christian W
May 4th, 2023

Share

Being able to speak Danish opens doors both professionally and privately, contends Jacob Madsen, co-partner at Danskbureauet

Being able to speak Danish can strengthen social bonds at work … and beyond (photo: Pixabay)

Danish companies are becoming more aware that learning Danish at some level, even if it’s an English speaking company, can strengthen the environment at the workplace.

That relates to bonding with colleagues, as well as career opportunities.

“Many of the social aspects occur in Danish,” Jacob Madsen, a co-partner at Danskbureauet, a language school that has taught Danish to internationals for decades, told The Copenhagen Post.

In many cases, Danskbureauet’s services, according to Madsen, are requested by companies looking to focus mostly on the social aspects at the workplace. 

But for others, such as researchers and health sector workers, internationals can be expected to be able to speak or teach in Danish.

Jacob Madsen, co-partner at Danskbureauet (photo: Danskbureauet)

READ ALSO: Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers

Risk of missing out
Furthermore Madsen explains that speaking Danish can be particularly relevant in relation to changing jobs or management positions, or contacting the public sector. 

And for doctors and nurses, for example, it’s virtually impossible to have a long term career in Denmark if you don’t master the language – due to the client group or patients that they deal with. 

“There are simple things you cannot partake in or fully have responsibility for if you don’t speak the language at some level,” Madsen says.

The same can, according to Madsen, be said for internationals with children. It can suddenly become very monolingual when navigating Aula or having contact with teachers and other parents.

READ ALSO: Learning Danish was her key to success

Learning Danish was her key to success
Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers
Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering
Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Most popular

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

1

Christian W

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

2

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

3

Leticia Bossi

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

4

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Further #MeToo fallout : Key leadership figure suspended in FH case

With an investigation underway, it was deemed that Michael Jacobsen’s links to Lizette Risgaard were too close to ignore

Ramisha Ali

Business

Danish in the workplace: Companies focus on social aspects

Christian W

National

Farewell Great Prayer Day: Danes will have to celebrate confirmations on another day in the future

Copenhagen Post staff

Local

Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently 

Christian W

History

Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W

Culture

Beloved children’s TV figure takes break following vicious social media barage

Christian W

National

Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year

Shirsha Chakraborty

Business

Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition

Jessica Alexander

Local

Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark dispatching immense donor package to Ukraine

Christian W

Sponsored content

What You Should Know Before Buying a Car in Denmark

This is sponsored content

Local

New park to open near Mozart Plads in Sydhavn

Ben Hamilton

Business

Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Following a nine-year hiatus, the Scandinavian airline will once again have a direct route from Copenhagen to Bangkok later this year

Christian W

Local

Trial starts in horrendous murder case

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Fossil fuels almost totally gone from electricity and district heating sector 

Christian W

Advertisement

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “I knew it was something special straightaway”

Leticia Bossi

International

Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine

Ramisha Ali

News

Toxic workplace? Danish ministries hemorrhaging employees

Christian W

International

Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security

Christian W

National

Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank

Ben Hamilton

Business

Generational change at Lego as new chair steps up

Ben Hamilton

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Activities

This week in Copenhagen: Welcome to the month of M(IPA)Y

Leticia Bossi

General

Inside Danish Sport: Orange is the new yellow

Nicolai Kampmann

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

International

Denmark offers helping energy hand to Ukraine

Shirsha Chakraborty

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Christian W

National

Report: Denmark is closing in on political climate targets

Nicolai Kampmann

Business

Union boss accused of inappropriate behaviour

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Activities

Voilà: Voltaire and venner are velkom! French-language theatre play to make debut this weekend

Leticia Bossi

National

Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries

Ramisha Ali

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

Bernadotte School student named Young Researcher of the Year

Leticia Bossi

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

Christian W

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

Christian W