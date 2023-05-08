Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
Development will aim to smooth out the bottlenecks where thousands pass by one another in relatively confined spaces
Copenhagen Airport has confirmed it will be spending 5 billion kroner on a redevelopment that will change a part of the airport that most travellers pass through.
The airport has never spent so much money on a single project, according to Berlingske.
The remodeling of Terminal 3 will eventually expand the airport by 60,000 sqm.
Bottleneck problem
“The construction is taking place in the heart of the airport: where many passengers pass by one another. Today we have a bottleneck problem. This expansion will solve that,” said Thomas Woldbye, the CEO of Copenhagen Airport, told Berlingske.
The expansion was launched shortly before the corona era, but then postponed until the airport could assess the impact of the pandemic on aviation.
Completed in 2027, the expansion will let passengers pass through customes more quickly with the addition of a new, state-of-the-art baggage handling system.
Thus the airport will be able to keep up with the anticipated growth in passengers in the coming years.
Eyes on the future
“We must have a plan for what this airport will look like 10 or 20 or 30 years from now. This project will make room for many parts of the airport to handle up to 50 million passengers,” said Woldbye.
Copenhagen Airport had a total of 22.1 million passengers in 2022 – a number expected to increase in the coming decades.
ACI Europe, the airport industry association, expects that by 2025 aviation will return to the same passenger level as before the corona crisis, although some will opt out of air travel due to the climate impact.
Most popular
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
Development will aim to smooth out the bottlenecks where thousands pass by one another in relatively confined spaces
CPH POST reporter
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Candlelight concerts, Christiania escapades and … Corrosion of Conformity
Leticia Bossi
News
Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris
Nicolai Kampmann
Advertisement
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
Business
Demand for weight loss medication overwhelms key health and production players
Nicolai Kampmann
Local
Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently
Sophie Hæstorp Andersen says that she has had enough of all the violence associated with illegal cannabis trade
Christian W
Advertisement
Local
Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle
Nicolai Kampmann
National
Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
International
Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine
Ramisha Ali
National
Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank
Ben Hamilton
General
Inside Danish Sport: Orange is the new yellow
ANALYSIS: Sunday’s surprising 1-0 win over rivals FC Copenhagen might just be the medicine the club needs to turn things around
Nicolai Kampmann