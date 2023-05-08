High school intake should be reduced – educators

Necessary grade point average to enter gymnasium should be increased from 2 to 5, argues Danske Gymnasier

The cap needs to fit, contends Danske Gymnasier (photo: Glaux)

It is too easy to be admitted to a gymnasium, contends the interest group for the Danish high schools.

Each year approximately 55,000 students are admitted to gymnasium – a number that is far too many, argues Danske Gymnasier, which would like to make the entrance exam more challenging to deter students who are not talented enough to cope with the curriculum.

They suggest that a student must have a grade average of 5 (Danish grades range from -2 to 12) to enter the upper-secondary school.

At present it is possible to enter gymnasium with a grade point average of 2, which is “too low”, Henrik Nevers, the chair of Danske Gymnasier, told Berlingske.

Language and science demands

According to Nevers, “a few thousand” students would be affected if the proposal regarding the grade requirement of 5 was adopted.

The proposals are part of the Reform Commission which contains many recommendations on youth education.

Another proposal suggests students in their junior ýear of gymnasium must be ejected if they do not pass tests in general language comprehension (AP) and the basic science course (NP).

“We know from experience that students who fail the two exams in the basic course find it really difficult to follow the lessons in high school,” said Nevers.

Student bodies reject proposal

Student body Danske Skoleelever has already rejected the idea of any increased grade requirement.

According to its chair, Marie Holt Hermansen, it is important you have the opportunity to apply for what you dream of.

“There can be several reasons why you do not meet the requirement. However, you must have the opportunity to enter your dream education,” Hermansen said.

The head of the Danish gymnasium students’ association DSG, Madeleine Steenberg Williams, is “deeply concerned” about the proposal. She believes that, if implemented, it will create an A and B team in youth education.