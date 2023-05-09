Activities
Unique Copenhagen tour with a focus on immigrant life
Reserve this Thursday in your calendar to take part in Migrantour in Nørrebro
Tired of repetitive city tours? Want to ‘spice’ things up a bit? Well, Migrantour this Thursday May 11 has got the complete package.
It will take you on an unconventional city walk along the lively streets of Nørrebro, one of Copenhagen’s most dynamic districts.
On the tour, you’ll meet local and non-western residents of the city, visit various thrift stores to learn about sustainable fashion in Denmark, attend a talk given by a sustainability expert, and enjoy a community dinner prepared by non-Western women encompassing tastes from all over the world.
Starts at 15:30 on May 11
For the Migrantour itself, gather at Union at Nørre Alle 7 for a 15:30 start.
This will be followed by ‘Food for Thought’ – a story-telling event featuring Karen Blincoe, a board member at Crossing Borders and founder of ICIS Denmark – and then the international dinner.
The event should conclude at 20:00. Reserve your tickets here.
