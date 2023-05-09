Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

82

Business

Wondering why the meeting went on forever – you’re in good company!

Ben Hamilton
May 9th, 2023

Share

Up to 90 percent of Danes complain they are affected by pointless work in their jobs

Ever feel like changing your name to Sisyphus? (photo: krifa.dk)

“Ever had one of those days when you’re going from one unclear meeting to another,” questions a new study released by the unemployment insurance fund and trade union Krifa with the help of Epinion.

The study reveals a sixth of Danish workers spend between 11 and 20 months every month working on tasks or participating in meetings they consider to be pointless. Men are twice as likely as women to do so.

The findings can be found in the report ‘Bæredygtige resultater – på sporet af et væredygtigt arbejdsliv’ (Sustainable results – in search of a worthwhile working life). 

Highly demotivating
In total, Krifa department Videncenter for God Arbejdslyst interviewed “2,511 representatively selected Danish employees”, finding that 90 percent were affected by pointless work.

Some 16 percent report a high or very high degree of pointless tasks, while 17 percent estimate they spend 11-20 months a month on them. Managers, in many cases, are blamed for “being poor at prioritising employees’ time” and “not explaining why tasks are important”. 

The study concludes the pointless tasks demotivate the employees. Among those who spend fewer than 10 hours a month, the desire to work is 72/100; among those who spend over 20 hours, the satisfaction rate falls to 57. 

Spurred on by sustainability
In contrast, making society more sustainable is a big incentive.

Up to one in five carry out worthwhile tasks, outside their normal duties and without pay, for the good of clients, associates and the general public.

“There are an alarming number of hours Danish wage earners spend doing pointless work,” contends Christian Borrisholt Steen, a senior consultant at Videncenter for God Arbejdslyst who was the lead author of the study.

Most popular

Business

Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers

1

Christian W

History

Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight

2

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W

Local

Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently 

3

Christian W

National

Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering

4

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Wondering why the meeting went on forever – you’re in good company!

Up to 90 percent of Danes complain they are affected by pointless work in their jobs

Ben Hamilton

Business

Major supermarket chains won’t follow Lidl’s lead and stop selling tobacco products

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Another #MeToo case: this time a mayor who kissed a woman at a Xmas party

Ben Hamilton

News

Now it’s official! Christian Eriksen is the ‘Comeback Kid’

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Unique Copenhagen tour with a focus on immigrant life

Ramisha Ali

Life in Denmark

My ♥ CPH: He felt the electricity in his ♥

Ben Hamilton

Business

Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal

CPH POST reporter

National

Bada Bingo: Lottery provider fined for breaching gambling rules

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition

Jessica Alexander

National

High school intake should be reduced – educators

CPH POST reporter

Local

Copenhagen looking to ban fossil fuel vehicles by 2030

Christian W

Local

New Copenhagen trains to ease commuter congestion by end of decade

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Candlelight concerts, Christiania escapades and … Corrosion of Conformity

Leticia Bossi

News

Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark

The renewable energy source is expected to cover 10 percent of the country’s overall electricity consumption this year

Christian W

Business

Demand for weight loss medication overwhelms key health and production players

Nicolai Kampmann

Life in Denmark

Balancing through life – far away from home

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

National

Further #MeToo fallout : Key leadership figure suspended in FH case

Ramisha Ali

Business

Danish in the workplace: Companies focus on social aspects

Christian W

National

Farewell Great Prayer Day: Danes will have to celebrate confirmations on another day in the future

Copenhagen Post staff

Local

Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently 

Christian W

History

Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W

Culture

Beloved children’s TV figure takes break following vicious social media barage

Christian W

National

Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year

Shirsha Chakraborty

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers

Christian W

Local

Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle

Nicolai Kampmann

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Sponsored content

What You Should Know Before Buying a Car in Denmark

This is sponsored content

Local

New park to open near Mozart Plads in Sydhavn

Ben Hamilton

Business

Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Christian W

Local

Trial starts in horrendous murder case

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Fossil fuels almost totally gone from electricity and district heating sector 

Christian W

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “I knew it was something special straightaway”

Leticia Bossi

International

Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine

Ramisha Ali

News

Toxic workplace? Danish ministries hemorrhaging employees

Christian W

International

Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security

Christian W