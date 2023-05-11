Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

196

Local

Copenhagen Marathon to disrupt traffic this Sunday

Leticia Bossi
May 11th, 2023

Share

Many roads will be cordoned off from the early morning to late afternoon, impacting both motorists and cyclists

The race route (photo: Copenhagen Marathon)

Avoid visiting the capital by car this Sunday, as large areas will be cordoned off due to the running of the Copenhagen Marathon.

Frederiksberg will not be as badly affected as Copenhagen. Most likely, its roads will reopen to normal traffic by 13:30.

Cyclists too
Cyclists are also advised to check their routes before travelling between 07:00 and 16:30, as they might be required to take huge detours or wait for a long time to cross the course of the race.

The ‘Cykelslangen Route’ passing by Fisketorvet and Dybbølsbro will be closed for the duration, as well as Lille Langebro.

A top tip, therefore, for travelling from Amager into the centre is to take Langebro, as the race passes under the bridge.

Best advised to check … or get the Metro
Extra parking restrictions will be in place, and all visitors to the centre are advised to check this map before they travel.

For the most part, public transport will run as normal, with most buses taking alternative routes when necessary.

Most popular

Local

New Copenhagen trains to ease commuter congestion by end of decade

1

Ben Hamilton

Business

Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal

2

CPH POST reporter

National

Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark

3

Christian W

Activities

Unique Copenhagen tour with a focus on immigrant life

4

Ramisha Ali

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Copenhagen Marathon to disrupt traffic this Sunday

Many roads will be cordoned off from the early morning to late afternoon, impacting both motorists and cyclists

Leticia Bossi

National

Defence minister Ellemann-Jensen to return from sick leave on August 1

Christian W

Business

New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024

Leticia Bossi

Local

Sunny, warm weekend in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Sixth best or sixth worst? Eurovision semi-final will decide tonight!

Leticia Bossi

International

Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe  for boosting mental well-being

Ramisha Ali

Local

Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition

Jessica Alexander

National

Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters

Ben Hamilton

Local

First cargo bike parking stands popping up in Copenhagen

Christian W

Business

Inflation down, property prices up – but the cost of living is still spiralling

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

Luxurious relaxing like in the old days

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers

Ramisha Ali

Activities

Performance Review: Gotta love this olden days Hollywood homage

★★★★★☆ Review: A terrific ballet that will whisk you back to Tinsel-town before the talkies

Leticia Bossi

Business

Wondering why the meeting went on forever – you’re in good company!

Ben Hamilton

Business

Major supermarket chains won’t follow Lidl’s lead and stop selling tobacco products

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Denmark

Another #MeToo case: this time a mayor who kissed a woman at a Xmas party

Ben Hamilton

News

Now it’s official! Christian Eriksen is the ‘Comeback Kid’

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Unique Copenhagen tour with a focus on immigrant life

Ramisha Ali

Life in Denmark

My ♥ CPH: He felt the electricity in his ♥

Ben Hamilton

Business

Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal

CPH POST reporter

National

Bada Bingo: Lottery provider fined for breaching gambling rules

Ben Hamilton

National

High school intake should be reduced – educators

CPH POST reporter

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Local

Copenhagen looking to ban fossil fuel vehicles by 2030

Christian W

Local

New Copenhagen trains to ease commuter congestion by end of decade

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

National

Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark

Christian W

Business

Demand for weight loss medication overwhelms key health and production players

Nicolai Kampmann

Life in Denmark

Balancing through life – far away from home

Ben Hamilton

National

Further #MeToo fallout : Key leadership figure suspended in FH case

Ramisha Ali

Business

Danish in the workplace: Companies focus on social aspects

Christian W

National

Farewell Great Prayer Day: Danes will have to celebrate confirmations on another day in the future

Copenhagen Post staff

Local

Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently 

Christian W

History

Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight

No it’s not a national ‘hygge’ session, but rather an ode to when the darkness of the Nazi occupation gave way to brighter days

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W

Culture

Beloved children’s TV figure takes break following vicious social media barage

Christian W

National

Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year

Shirsha Chakraborty