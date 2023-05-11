Local
Copenhagen Marathon to disrupt traffic this Sunday
Many roads will be cordoned off from the early morning to late afternoon, impacting both motorists and cyclists
Avoid visiting the capital by car this Sunday, as large areas will be cordoned off due to the running of the Copenhagen Marathon.
Frederiksberg will not be as badly affected as Copenhagen. Most likely, its roads will reopen to normal traffic by 13:30.
Cyclists too
Cyclists are also advised to check their routes before travelling between 07:00 and 16:30, as they might be required to take huge detours or wait for a long time to cross the course of the race.
The ‘Cykelslangen Route’ passing by Fisketorvet and Dybbølsbro will be closed for the duration, as well as Lille Langebro.
A top tip, therefore, for travelling from Amager into the centre is to take Langebro, as the race passes under the bridge.
Best advised to check … or get the Metro
Extra parking restrictions will be in place, and all visitors to the centre are advised to check this map before they travel.
For the most part, public transport will run as normal, with most buses taking alternative routes when necessary.
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
Local
Copenhagen Marathon to disrupt traffic this Sunday
Many roads will be cordoned off from the early morning to late afternoon, impacting both motorists and cyclists
Leticia Bossi
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Ramisha Ali
Local
Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
National
Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Performance Review: Gotta love this olden days Hollywood homage
★★★★★☆ Review: A terrific ballet that will whisk you back to Tinsel-town before the talkies
Leticia Bossi
Business
Major supermarket chains won’t follow Lidl’s lead and stop selling tobacco products
Ben Hamilton
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
Business
Demand for weight loss medication overwhelms key health and production players
Nicolai Kampmann
National
Farewell Great Prayer Day: Danes will have to celebrate confirmations on another day in the future
Copenhagen Post staff
History
Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight
No it’s not a national ‘hygge’ session, but rather an ode to when the darkness of the Nazi occupation gave way to brighter days
Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W