Culture
Sixth best or sixth worst? Eurovision semi-final will decide tonight!
Can Denmark join a strong Nordic contingent in the final?
Denmark goes into its Eurovision Song Contest semi-final in Liverpool this evening with the knowledge it has the fourth best chance of winning Saturday’s final, according to a Preply analysis.
However, bookmakers rate it the fourth worst entry still left in contention, generally rating it a lowly 500/1 outsider. Odds in fact range from 200/1 to 750/1.
Representing Denmark, Reiley will perform ‘Breaking my Heart’. The social media influencer is known for his pop and electropop style.
The 25-year-old will become the first ever performer from the Faroes to perform in Eurovision.
Strong Nordic influence
Reiley will be hopeful of making it a Nordic clean sweep in the final. Sweden and Finland, the current favourites, and Norway all sailed through on Tuesday, and Iceland are tipped to advance tonight.
Should Sweden triumph, the country will tie Ireland’s record of seven Eurovision victories. Its entrant Loreen was an immensely popular winner in 2012, and it would be good news for Denmark, as it went on to triumph a year later in Sweden with Emmelie de Forest’s performance of ‘Only Teardrops’.
Historically, Denmark has always done well in competitions held by its neighbour – the 2000 Eurovision Song Contest and Euro 1992 are other notable examples.
Should you fancy your chances in a contest of your own on Saturday, head to Studenterhuset in the city centre, which is planning a quiz at 19:00 before the show.
