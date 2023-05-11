Business
SAS faces billion-euro bill after EU annuls state bailout struck in 2020
Judgement followed complaint by Ryanair, which hailed the news as “a triumph for fair competition and consumers” across the union
The European Union’s top court has ruled that the Danish and Swedish state bailout of SAS in 2020 contravened its rules, despite the union’s competition regulators initially approving it.
This puts SAS in a tough spot, as the floundering airline does not have the funds to pay back the billion-euro debt to Denmark, which stepped up in 2022 to cover the bulk of the bailout after the Swedish government pulled back.
The EU initially gave the deal the green light to ensure the airline’s viability, along with funds from the German state to bail out Lufthansa, as it was part of a larger investment plan that would allow private companies to hold more shares in SAS.
Ryanair in triumph
The judgement followed a complaint by Ryanair to the EU’s General Court about the bailouts of SAS and Lufthansa.
The commission had previously set up a fast-track system under which Brussels approved a huge sum in state support across all pandemic-hit sectors in the EU member nations.
But Ryanair felt hard done by when it failed to get anything from the 40 billion euros set aside for Europe’s airline sector alone.
Ryanair welcomed the ruling and called it “a triumph for fair competition and consumers across the EU”.
SAS hanging on by a thread
SAS is now requited to pay back a billion euros, which could lead to bankruptcy.
“We are talking about 11 billion Swedish kroner, and SAS does not have that now or after its successful bankruptcy protection,” Jacob Pedersen, Sydbank’s aviation analyst, told DR.
However, there might be a way out if the Danish government were to further increase its stake.
Most popular
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
Business
SAS faces billion-euro bill after EU annuls state bailout struck in 2020
Judgement followed complaint by Ryanair, which hailed the news as “a triumph for fair competition and consumers” across the union
Ramisha Ali
Business
New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024
Leticia Bossi
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
Local
Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
Sponsored content
Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for
This content is sponsored
Life in Denmark
Luxurious relaxing like in the old days
Looking for a romantic getaway or quality time with the family? The Danish badehoteller – typically small, old hotels located at the seaside – offer a taste of how the fine Danish bourgeoisie used to relax in historic surroundings
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Advertisement
Business
Major supermarket chains won’t follow Lidl’s lead and stop selling tobacco products
Ben Hamilton
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
Advertisement
News
Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris
Nicolai Kampmann
Business
Demand for weight loss medication overwhelms key health and production players
Nicolai Kampmann
National
Farewell Great Prayer Day: Danes will have to celebrate confirmations on another day in the future
Copenhagen Post staff
Local
Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently
Sophie Hæstorp Andersen says that she has had enough of all the violence associated with illegal cannabis trade
Christian W