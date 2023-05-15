Day after yesterday on Bornholm: Mysterious tremors caused by atmospheric pressure waves not earthquake!

Not a million miles away from the Nordic Stream pipeline explosions, islanders have another phenomenon to entertain local conspiracy theorists

Felt across Bornholm (photo: pixabay/lennartkiil)

It’s like the opening scene of a futuristic disaster film. A hick (Randy Quaid if he’s available) encounters some kind of phenomenon in a field. Ten minutes in, it reaches the cities.

Only the field in Denmark’s case is the island of Bornholm – and nobody can yet explain what caused the phenomenon.

On Saturday at around 15:00, a series of mysterious tremors were felt across Bornholm – by two seismographs located on the island and also locals.

Presumed to be some sort of minor earthquake, national geological surveyor GEUS, which is responsible for monitoring seismic activity across the Kingdom of Denmark, has today confirmed they were not.

Instead, it confirmed, they were caused by “acoustic pressure waves triggered by one or more events somewhere in the atmosphere”.

Felt across the whole body

Beyond that brief description, the GEUS researchers are unable “to conclude what produced the powerful pressure waves” that islanders felt in their chests and also their ears – not too dissimilar to what it feels like when a plane starts its descent.

However, Geus can confirm “it is unlikely the tremors stem from a controlled explosion in Poland, which was carried out shortly before the first reports of tremors on Bornholm”.

One local told Ekstra Bladet she looked up into the sky, expecting to see some fighter jets.

“And then you think ‘Is it the Russians?’ Because I haven’t experienced that rumble before,” she said.

It will not have gone unnoticed by many that the Baltic island of Bornholm, which is in fact closer to Sweden than Denmark, is the closest land territory to the Nordic Stream pipeline explosions last September – another mystery that has not yet been fully solved.