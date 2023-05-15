Podcasts

Sports News in Digest: Battered FCK regain top spot in sweet revenge against Brøndby

Nicolai Kampmann
May 15th, 2023

ANALYSIS: With three round of the Superliga left to play, nothing has been decided: the championship, the relegation places, and who will get promoted

Parken will host the Danish Cup Final this holiday Thursday (photo: Thue C Leibrandt)

Two weeks ago, Brøndby came to Parken without a single fan to support their team. Brøndby were in poor form, and the supporters angry with the ownership. Everyone agreed that FCK would win the ‘New Firm’ derby easily.

As you know, Brøndby put up a tight defensive line, won 1-0 and rode on with victory in Randers last weekend. Meanwhile, the slump continued for FCK with heavy defeat to Superliga rivals FC Nordsjælland, who returned to pole position in the championship race.

So yesterday, most pundits saw FCK as the underdog when they visited Brøndby. Marred by injuries to experienced player, central defenders Denis Vavro and Kevin Diks were both ruled out due to accumulated bookings. In reality FCK had one central defender available: 19-year-old Valdemar Lund.

However, on the back of a strong defensive performance, FCK captalised on their opportunities to get revenge against the blue-yellow home team. Brøndby had more possession but only rarely did they present a danger in front of goal.

Sold out bonanza at Parken
FC Copenhagen now hav two sold-out matches at Parken to look forward to. On Thursday, the Danish Cup Final against AaB Aalborg awaits, before Sunday’s visit of AGF Aarhus in what will be another high-octane match-up.

With a late equaliser against Nordsjælland on Sunday, AGF helped FCK regain first place to lie one point ahead of FCN – continuing the story of this season’s knack of serving up nail-biting finishes. It’s a toss-up which of these two sides will be champions on June 4. As exciting an ending to the Superliga as this is rarely seen.

At the bottom, AaB have fought back from otherwise certain relegation. For the first time in the season, AaB find themselves above the drop zone. They must hold off Lyngby and AC Horsens over the last three games. Here, too, the drama is intense.

Havoc in Hvidovre
Personally, I’m especially looking forward to Thursday afternoon. My local team Hvidovre is close to promotion to the Superliga following a top flight absence of 26 years. To everybody’s surprise, the red-blue boys only need one win from their last three games to move up.

Hvidovre are the only team that use their postal code, 2650, as their slogan. The city arena is not fit to host many supporters, and the club has limited finances.

For many years, Hvidovre have been a feeder club for the likes of FC Copenhagen and Brøndby. The prospect next season of being visited by neighbours Brøndby and mighty FCK turns Hvidovre upside down.

Fair to say, promotion feels like an adventure. If or when it happens, we know where sporting director Peter Lassen will be found.

“Some will go to the hospital and I’ll be one of them. That’s how drunk I’ll get if we move up!” he said.

