Local
Here’s your H2O: Copenhagen’s water fountains ready to cool down public
With the summer heat on the horizon, residents can access clean and cool drinking water from 90 outdoor water fountains across the city
City residents out for a jog and tourists on a leisurely stroll will be able to cool off this summer by tapping into outdoor water fountains across the city.
The city’s utility service HOFOR has established 90 water fountains across the city’s parks, playgrounds and pathways.
“We are happy to be able to offer free, cool drinking water in so many locations in the city,” said Ole Skytte, the district head of HOFOR.
“It’s healthy and affordable to drink the water. And it’s good for the environment and climate as we save on the production and transportation of bottled water.”
READ ALSO: First cargo bike parking stands popping up in Copenhagen
From Vesterbro to Valby
There are already water fountains in 40 locations in Copenhagen, and now an additional 50 summer fountains have also been made available.
Most of the fountains are situated in the city centre and nearby districts like Østerbro, Nørrebro, Vesterbro and Amager, but there are also some in areas such as Valby, Rødovre and Brønshøj.
HOFOR checks the fountains for bacteria on a daily basis.
Use the interactive map in this link to see if there are any in your neck of the woods.
Alternatively, here is a list of the locations of water fountains available all year round and another of those open during the summer period only.
Most popular
National
Campaign to publicise phone siren test an 8.7 million kroner failure, conclude experts
Despite a more than generous budget, the public were not sufficiently informed they needed an updated device to receive the alert
Ben Hamilton
National
Reading between the lines, children in Denmark are increasingly shunning books – study
Ben Hamilton
Life in Denmark
My ♥ CPH: “Oh my God, that moment by the canal: Swimming, chilling, just hanging out”
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
International
Day after yesterday on Bornholm: Mysterious tremors caused by atmospheric pressure waves not earthquake
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
Strict work permit access hindering hospitals seeking to address nurse shortages
CPH Post reporter
News
Sports News in Digest: Battered FCK regain top spot in sweet revenge against Brøndby
ANALYSIS: With three round of the Superliga left to play, nothing has been decided: the championship, the relegation places, and who will get promoted
Nicolai Kampmann
Advertisement
Culture
Not only is Denmark out of Eurovision, but the Olsen Brothers’ wings have been cruelly clipped
Ben Hamilton
National
Quality does not meet expectations in daycare, reports national assessment
CPH Post reporter
International
Relaxed controls will significantly reduce delays at borders with Germany and Sweden
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Hold my beer, Hacienda! The 48-hour party Nørrebro crew are back with a vengeance
Shirsha Chakraborty
National
Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
Business
New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024
Leticia Bossi
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Ramisha Ali
Local
Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
Sponsored content
Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for
This content is sponsored
National
Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters
Ben Hamilton
Business
Inflation down, property prices up – but the cost of living is still spiralling
Any forecasts of a collapse in house prices is misplaced, contends Curt Liliegreen, the head of Boligøkonomisk Videncenter
Ben Hamilton