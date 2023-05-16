Local
Truck protests converging at Danish Parliament
Environmentally vs financially unsustainable: lawmakers are confident the new rules are necessary, but drivers argue they will put them out of business
Trucks are gathering on roads outside Christiansborg, the island that houses the Danish Parliament in central Copenhagen.
Following a disruptive day on Danish roads yesterday, where key routes were blocked across the country and the police issued up to 50 fines and a further 100 injunctions, many truck drivers are this morning congregating in the capital to appeal directly to the lawmakers.
From 2025, the drivers of petrol and diesel-fuelled HGVs will be taxed 1.3 kroner for every kilometre they drive – an increase in costs the truck drivers argue will make their livelihoods unsustainable.
However, proponents of the new law – the government with support from SF, Enhedslisten, Radikale Venstre and Alternativet – argue the law is vital as the continued use of petrol and diesel-fuelled HGVs is environmentally unsustainable.
Blockades, convoys and protests
A TV2 report at 08:00 today claimed that upwards of ten trucks have been parked outside Parliament’s main entrance, but that it is still possible to use the road. The trucks’ drivers have left their vehicles to gather in the square to make a vocal protest.
Elsewhere in Denmark, there is still a heavy truck presence on certain motorways where drivers are forming convoys to deliberately slow down traffic.
Otherwise, a few blockades have been formed – for example, on Folehaven, the main road that passes just north of Valbyparken on its approach to Copenhagen – but most have been quickly dispersed by traffic police.
More are expected over the course of the day, but the main focus of the truck drivers’ activities would appear to be the Danish Parliament – an area best avoided if you are driving in the capital today.
Most popular
National
Campaign to publicise phone siren test an 8.7 million kroner failure, conclude experts
Despite a more than generous budget, the public were not sufficiently informed they needed an updated device to receive the alert
Ben Hamilton
National
Reading between the lines, children in Denmark are increasingly shunning books – study
Ben Hamilton
Life in Denmark
My ♥ CPH: “Oh my God, that moment by the canal: Swimming, chilling, just hanging out”
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
International
Day after yesterday on Bornholm: Mysterious tremors caused by atmospheric pressure waves not earthquake
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
Strict work permit access hindering hospitals seeking to address nurse shortages
CPH Post reporter
News
Sports News in Digest: Battered FCK regain top spot in sweet revenge against Brøndby
ANALYSIS: With three round of the Superliga left to play, nothing has been decided: the championship, the relegation places, and who will get promoted
Nicolai Kampmann
Advertisement
Culture
Not only is Denmark out of Eurovision, but the Olsen Brothers’ wings have been cruelly clipped
Ben Hamilton
National
Quality does not meet expectations in daycare, reports national assessment
CPH Post reporter
International
Relaxed controls will significantly reduce delays at borders with Germany and Sweden
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Hold my beer, Hacienda! The 48-hour party Nørrebro crew are back with a vengeance
Shirsha Chakraborty
National
Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
Business
New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024
Leticia Bossi
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Ramisha Ali
Local
Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
Sponsored content
Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for
This content is sponsored
National
Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters
Ben Hamilton
Business
Inflation down, property prices up – but the cost of living is still spiralling
Any forecasts of a collapse in house prices is misplaced, contends Curt Liliegreen, the head of Boligøkonomisk Videncenter
Ben Hamilton