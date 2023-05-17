Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

503

Local

Maintenance, not strike action, to blame for cessation of Metro services to airport on heavy travel day

Ramisha Ali
May 17th, 2023

Share

Passengers on flights leaving before 09:00 are advised to seek alternative ways of getting to Kastrup

More crowd on metro stations expected this weekend. (photo: JIP)

According to current schedules, Metro trains will not be running to Copenhagen Airport before 06:00 tomorrow morning – bad news for the thousands of people booked on flights leaving before 09:00 out of the 80,000 expected to use the terminus on the Thursday bank holiday.

Copenhagen Metro’s press officer, Nete Engbo Kamper, confirmed to CPH POST that the termination of services is not due to industrial action. 

“Metro trains will not be in service due to maintenance,” he confirmed. 

The Ascension holiday weekend is always popular with holiday-makers. A further 90,000 are expected to pass through the airport on Sunday – the most this year. 

Worried bus will be packed
Muhammad Faisal, a resident of Copenhagen travelling to Spain tomorrow at 08:00, is one of thousands worried about catching their flight on time. 

“This is a peculiar time to shut down the Metro trains. I am not sure if I will be able to make it in time for my flight”, he said. 

“The Metro replacement bus services will be packed. I’m worried I won’t be able to find a place with my luggage.”

Best to check schedules
According to Kamper, “some trains will be functional at 05:00 and others at 06:00″, but he couldn’t be more specific.

“Passengers can catch the early train or Metro buses to avoid delays,” he ventured.

All those travelling to Copenhagen Airport via the Metro between May 18 and 23 are best advised to check the schedules before setting off.

They might find they have to call a taxi, hire a car or a scooter, or get a replacement bus service or train to get to the airport instead.

Most popular

Business

SAS faces billion-euro bill after EU annuls state bailout struck in 2020

1

Ramisha Ali

Local

Construction of Nordhavn Tunnel gets underway

2

Christian Wenande

National

Get a sneak peak at Denmark’s future electric train 

3

Christian Wenande

Local

Severe traffic disruption ongoing on Danish roads

4

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Maintenance, not strike action, to blame for cessation of Metro services to airport on heavy travel day

Passengers on flights leaving before 09:00 are advised to seek alternative ways of getting to Kastrup

Ramisha Ali

International

On international day highlighting LGBTI-phobia, Denmark can be proud of new inclusion ranking

Ramisha Ali

National

School’s out for this year’s leavers – how the seniors like to throw caramels to celebrate

CPH POST Reporter

Local

She kicked her molester where it hurts; now Caroline hopes to strike a blow for all women

CPH POST Reporter

News

Is Magnus Cort’s clean sweep just the start of the Danish ascent this holiday weekend?

Ben Hamilton

International

Shoring up security: Denmark’s unveils new foreign policy strategy

Christian Wenande

Business

Danish government changes tune and upgrades growth expectations for 2023

Ben Hamilton

National

Campaign to publicise phone siren test an 8.7 million kroner failure, conclude experts

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

National

Reading between the lines, children in Denmark are increasingly shunning books – study

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Perfection within easy reach among his beaches and peaches

Eric Maganga

Local

Here’s your H2O: Copenhagen’s water fountains ready to cool down public

Christian Wenande

Life in Denmark

My ♥ CPH: “Oh my God, that moment by the canal: Swimming, chilling, just hanging out”

Ramisha Ali

Local

Norwegian mulls leaving CPH Airport as mass delays continue

Christian Wenande

Local

Truck protests converging at Danish Parliament

Ben Hamilton

International

WHO office for non-communicable diseases relocating to Copenhagen

Relocation of centre from Moscow to UN City will enable “better conditions for its important work and show solidarity with Ukraine”, explains minister

Ben Hamilton

International

Day after yesterday on Bornholm: Mysterious tremors caused by atmospheric pressure waves not earthquake

Ben Hamilton

National

Get a sneak peak at Denmark’s future electric train 

Christian Wenande

Advertisement

Denmark

Strict work permit access hindering hospitals seeking to address nurse shortages

CPH Post reporter

Local

Severe traffic disruption ongoing on Danish roads

Ben Hamilton

National

Record number of internationals streaming to Denmark

Christian Wenande

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Freddie returns with the Royal Run!

Shirsha Chakraborty, Leticia Bossi

News

Sports News in Digest: Battered FCK regain top spot in sweet revenge against Brøndby

Nicolai Kampmann

Life in Denmark

Surprisingly Denmark: It’s a matter of trust

Christian Wenande

Opinion

Crazier than Christmas: Nothing like a dame!

Vivienne McKee

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Activities

Hot Tickets: Escaping unrest, he found inner-peace in burlesque

Ramisha Ali

Culture

Not only is Denmark out of Eurovision, but the Olsen Brothers’ wings have been cruelly clipped

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Local

Construction of Nordhavn Tunnel gets underway

Christian Wenande

National

Quality does not meet expectations in daycare, reports national assessment

CPH Post reporter

International

Relaxed controls will significantly reduce delays at borders with Germany and Sweden

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Hold my beer, Hacienda! The 48-hour party Nørrebro crew are back with a vengeance

Shirsha Chakraborty

Activities

On Screens this Spring: Bridgerton’s got a new bride, but what would the Indian Matchmaking matriarch say?

SHIRSHA CHAKRABORTY

Business

SAS faces billion-euro bill after EU annuls state bailout struck in 2020

Ramisha Ali

National

Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers

Ramisha Ali

Local

Copenhagen Marathon to disrupt traffic this Sunday

Leticia Bossi

National

Defence minister Ellemann-Jensen to return from sick leave on August 1

Christian Wenande

Business

New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024

Leticia Bossi

Local

Sunny, warm weekend in Copenhagen

Temperatures expected to hit 23 degrees on Sunday

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Sixth best or sixth worst? Eurovision semi-final will decide tonight!

Leticia Bossi

International

Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being

Ramisha Ali