News
Three Danes to compete in golfing major this week
Thorbjørn Olesen and twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard (right) will be representing Denmark – a vast improvement on the red and white no-show at the US Masters
Significantly, there were no Danes involved in the US Masters in April – the first golfing major of the season.
So the country’s golf scene will be buoyed to note there will be no fewer than three Danes contesting the US PGA Championship.
The second of the year’s majors, traditionally considered the lesser of the four, starts this Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York State.
It is the largest Danish contingent to contest a golfing major since 2017.
Thorbjørn and the twins
On that occasion, Thorbjørn Olesen, the current world number 84, was joined by Søren Kjeldsen and Thomas Bjørn.
The Dane is in good form after finishing third in the Soudal Open in Belgium on Sunday.
This time around, he will be playing alongside twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard – who between them have played in five major tournaments, but never in the same one together.
Slender chance of winning
Nicolai last year finished 53rd in the British Open, while Rasmus’s top placing was 79th at the 2021 US PGA.
Olesen finished sixth at the 2013 US Masters, but despite his pedigree, bookmakers consider him the least likely to triumph at Oak Hill, rating him a 450/1 shot, a long way behind both Nicolai (150s) and Rasmus (250s).
The closest Denmark has ever come to winning the US PGA was in 2011 when Anders Hansen finished third.
