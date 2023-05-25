News
Denmark looking to legalise abortion for 15-year-olds without parental consent
News comes as the country celebrates 50 years of legalised abortion this week … but not everyone is pleased with new proposal
Yesterday was a significant milestone in the battle for women’s rights in Denmark. It was precisely 50 years since Denmark legalised abortion.
The Danes were among the first in western Europe to legalise abortion for women over the age of 18 through the 12th week of pregnancy.
Now the government wants to take it a step further by lowering the age limit for abortion without parental consent to 15.
“Abortion can be associated with many emotions, including guilt and shame. It can be humiliating having to ask for parental permission and have far-reaching consequences,” the equality minister, Marie Bjerre, wrote on Twitter.
“We want to change it so young people can decide for themselves whether to include their parents in the decision.”
Pushback in Parliament
The age of consent in Denmark is already 15, contends Bjerre, as is the age limit for consenting to treatment in the healthcare system.
As it stands, girls aged 15-17 can legally have an abortion, but not without permission from their parents.
But not everyone is on board with the government’s proposal.
While Enhedslisten, Socialistisk Folkeparti, Moderaterne and Konservative have expressed support, there is opposition from much of the Blue Bloc.
Dansk Folkeparti, Nye Borgerlige and Danmarksdemokraterne are all against lowering the age limit.
“We are talking about children. They are 15 to 16-year-old girls. When something is so important and difficult in a girl’s life, I think most people will agree that parents should be involved,” Susie Jessen, the political spokesperson for Danmarksdemokraterne, told DR Nyheder.
