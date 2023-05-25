Netflix clamping down on serial account sharing

Streaming giant has an estimated 100 million unpaid viewers worldwide and is moving to curtail the sharing of accounts outside paying households

One account … one household (photo: Netflix)

Just like a good film or series … everything comes to an end eventually.

And it looks like the credits are starting to roll on sharing Netflix accounts outside your household in Denmark.

The streaming giant has announced it will dispatch a warning to those sharing their accounts outside their households – a first step in curtailing unpaid viewing.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” wrote Netflix.

Billions in revenue lost

With around 1.1 million subscribers in Denmark, Netflix is by far the most popular streaming service in Denmark – well ahead of Disney+ (600,000) and HBO Max (450,000).

The streaming service has an estimated 232 million subscribers worldwide, but those subscribers share accounts with over 100 million other non-paying households.

Netflix is ushering in similar measures in the US and experts estimate it could pick up 2.1 million new subscribers in that market alone.

Netflix cited stagnating subscriber growth and heightened competition as some of the reasons behind curbing account sharing. The company loses billions of dollars in revenue every year as a result of users who do not pay.

Read more here to learn how to check who is using your Netflix, how to transfer a profile or buy an extra member – you will be able to share your account with someone not in your household for 39 kroner per month.