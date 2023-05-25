Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

7373

News

Timebomb under Danish housing market, warns EU report

Ben Hamilton
May 25th, 2023

Share

Not only do urban areas such as Copenhagen lack affordable housing options, but many current mortgage holders are in an increasingly precarious position due to rising interest rates

Might not be the best time to get a mortgage if you can barely afford it (photo: Flickr/Boliga Selvsalg)

A EU report claims the Danish housing situation is in a “critical” situation that is already making life particularly hard for low income families living in urban areas such as Copenhagen.

In a chapter named ‘Making the housing market more resilient’, part of a EU Commission working paper in which the economies of all 27 member states are reviewed, the union warns Denmark must act to alleviate the situation. 

“Affordable housing remains an important challenge for many households [in Denmark]. Key issues include high prices for owner-occupied housing, a highly regulated rental market and long waiting times for social housing in the main urban areas,” the report contends.

Low income households struggling
The number of households burdened by housing costs grew by 8 percentage points in 2022 to 44 percent – the highest proportion since records began in 2004, according to the report.

“While this higher burden is reported across all income quintiles, the lower income categories are more affected. The need for affordable housing is especially acute for households in densely populated areas like the Copenhagen region,” the report continued.

“Policies to increase the supply of affordable housing units are required to address the needs of households.”

Homeowner burden growing too
The lack of affordable housing is only half the problem, reasons the report, which claims that Danish households have the highest mortgage debt levels in the EU in relation to GDP: a potential timebomb  “as higher interest rates [as is the case now] tend to be linked to falling property prices, [and) the risks could reinforce each other”. 

“Households are increasingly vulnerable to interest rate hikes and house price declines,” the report warns because “variable-rate mortgages as well as interest-only or deferred amortisation mortgages constitute potential risks to some highly-indebted households’ financial position”.

The report warns against the high number of interest-only loans and the increasing tendency to refinance fixed-rate mortgages and opt for variable-rate mortgages – of which an increasing proportion are with deferred amortisation

These mortgage holders “are particularly vulnerable to their mortgage payments rising significantly in the event of rising interest rates”, and the report questions the wisdom of the government in June 2021 to reject the advice of the Danish Systemic Risk Council to limit access to interest-only loans for borrowers who have a loan-to-value ratio above 60 percent.  

Will state action be enough?
The government has plans for a new housing policy that will incorporate a new property tax system based on housing valuations, which could come into effect in January 2024. 

“It aims to end the long-standing cap on recurrent property taxes and is expected to lead to a fairer and more transparent system. The new system could lead to higher property taxes in the largest urban areas, while the opposite could hold for less densely populated areas,” noted the EU report.

“This would help level out the substantial price differences between small towns and large cities – especially Copenhagen and Aarhus.”

Meanwhile, state funds are in place to increase affordable rental housing (primarily social housing): 1.5 billion euros from 2022-25, but the municipal response has been slow. 

“As a result of the political agreement, several support schemes to promote the construction of affordable rental homes were operational by early autumn 2022, but  the number of applications for most schemes has so far been modest,” the reports observes.

“However, national authorities expect applications to start increasing in 2023.”

Share

Most popular

News

Timebomb under Danish housing market, warns EU report

1

Ben Hamilton

News

Capital’s new IKEA store to open in August

2

Ben Hamilton

News

Grocery prices to remain high in Denmark

3

CPH POST Reporter

News

Police launch one-week campaign targeting road-users who jump red lights

4

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Politicians eyeing possible ban of energy drinks for kids

Konservative wants health authority to assess whether Denmark should follow Norway’s lead and ban the drinks for under-16s

Christian Wenande

News

Nurses fairly paid, concludes state-appointed committee, and doctors overpaid

Ben Hamilton

News

Something for the Weekend? Try sleeping with tigers

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Check your sunscreen and look for the labels

Christian Wenande

News

The forecast is sunny, but it’s not all good news

CPH POST Reporter

InOut

Cherished evening for the children of ‘the Lonely Century’

Leticia Bossi

News

Health authority wants alcohol-free intro weeks at schools

Christian Wenande

News

As speculation mounts about the PM heading to NATO, party soldiers ponder the future

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Advertisement

News

Netflix clamping down on serial account sharing

Christian Wenande

News

Denmark looking to legalise abortion for 15-year-olds without parental consent

Christian Wenande

News

Timebomb under Danish housing market, warns EU report

Ben Hamilton

News

CPH INSIDER: Goodie bags and coffee for first 100 customers

Ben Hamilton

News

Supreme Court finds in favour of newspaper in Little Mermaid copyright case

Ben Hamilton

News

Danish PM to meet Joe Biden at White House on June 5

Ben Hamilton

News

Website condemned for ranking girls according to their attractiveness

A good handful of schools have been targeted, including establishments in Zealand and Jutland

CPH POST Reporter

News

Astrid Lindgren sees off HC Andersen in battle of the children’s literature giants

Ben Hamilton

News

Popcorn and penalties at the Parkeringhus penthouse – Vesterbro’s latest skyline attraction

Shirsha Chakraborty

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Navigating the Changing Landscape: Tips for Businesses in the Digital Age in Denmark

This content is sponsored

InOut

HOT IN TOWN: Careful CPH Culture, they’ll put a hex on you!

Ben Hamilton

News

Defence milestone: Denmark officially joins PESCO

Christian Wenande

InOut

Performance Review: When the best vodka is saved to last, it’s … hic … worth the wait

Ben Hamilton

News

Copenhagen Pride to be world’s first green vehicle LGBTI+ parade  

Ramisha Ali

News

If we believed Andreas, they could put a Dane on the Moon

Ben Hamilton

News

CPH Airport establishing foothold on African continent

Christian Wenande

Latest Podcast

Unable to load

All Podcasts

News

Grocery prices to remain high in Denmark

CPH POST Reporter

News

Capital’s new IKEA store to open in August

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Danish government ready to fight cancer with more money

CPH Post Reporter

News

City Hall majority in favour of banning late evening outdoor dining

Ben Hamilton

News

Minister ready to spend large sum on reducing wait for cancer treatment

CPH Post Reporter

InOut

Performance Review: The curious straits of Benjamin Britten

Ben Hamilton

InOut

This Week in Copenhagen: May your senses be distorted

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Copenhagen tipped to host War in Ukraine peace summit

Ben Hamilton

News

Lowest gas prices since 2021

Christian Wenande

News

Number of rejected asylum-seekers earmarked for deportation halved in two years

Ben Hamilton

News

Police launch one-week campaign targeting road-users who jump red lights

Ben Hamilton

General

Sports News in Digest: The winning ways of Copenhagen

Nicolai Kampmann

General

Mackindergarten: This is my time

OPINION: What men really mean when they say they should grab a beer one of these days

Adrian Mackinder

News

My ♥ CPH: “Meal breaks are so fast I feel like I’m swallowing my food whole”

Leticia Bossi

Opinion

Danish Capital in 2023: More than Brexit, the Brits never fully recovered from the Financial Crisis

Neil Smith