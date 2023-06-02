Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

621

News

With no property assessment in sight, consultants are shovelling away money

Ben Hamilton
June 2nd, 2023

Share

Creating a fair assessment of the value of housing is so difficult that the Danish authorities are struggling to come up with one. Meanwhile, consultants have been paid large sums for help that has not yet worked

Valuations have been problematic (photo: Pixabay)

The Danish property market is a tax jungle.

Homeowners pay many thousands of kroner annually based on a public assessment of the property’s value. Add to that the collection of waste, subsidies for the recycling site, chimney sweeps and charges for municipal maintenance.

Those fees are easy to price, and this is reflected in the authorities’ calculation of how much a property should pay in tax. But in a housing market where prices have risen a lot, especially in the capital area, it has proved almost impossible to arrive at a fair assessment of the houses’ value.

It has been going on for years, and many Danes have probably given up on a solution. When you sell your house in Denmark, you do not have to pay tax on your income. Many homeowners have large equity in their home and become millionaires when they sell. But over the past year, prices have fallen, and thus it is an uncertain market.

Successive tax ministers have worked to create a IT system that ensures fair property assessments. It has so far failed, and on the other hand, it has become expensive for many taxpayers.

Consultants having a great time
DR has calculated via a document review that from 2017 to the end of 2022 over 1.7 billion kroner has been spent on external consultants and suppliers for the IT system that will make the new assessments. This year too an additional three-digit million amount will be used.

This is happening while the government aims to cut the use of external consultants.

“It is quite obvious that you have not received sufficient quality for the money you have spent on consultants. The system should never have cost such a large amount of billions,” claims associate professor emeritus Erik Frøkjær, an expert in computer science at the University of Copenhagen.

Minister decline to comment
DR has asked for an interview with the tax minister, Jeppe Bruus.

They would like to ask how more than 1.7 billion kroner is connected with the government’s ambition to use fewer consultants in the state and how he generally thinks the financial management of the new property assessment system is coming along.

However, Bruus has declined an interview for now.

Share

Most popular

Life in Denmark

They make 🇩🇰 work: “I feel anybody from any part of the world would thrive here”

1

Shirsha Chakraborty

Life in Denmark

My ♥ CPH: “Being expats in Copenhagen, we have the best of both worlds”

2

Shirsha Chakraborty

News

House prices will go up starting from 2025 – new forecast

3

CPH POST Reporter

News

Chaos at Copenhagen Airport likely to continue into July, warns new report

4

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Government’s proposed daycare ban on screens is “overkill”, warns blue bloc parties

Devices can be useful, argue politicians and educators’ union, providing they are used in conjunction with healthy activities

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

My ♥ CPH: “The Danish way of parenting completely resonated with me.” 

Ramisha Ali

News

Copenhagen Harbour once again expanding its swimming facilities

Julia Schenner

News

Another pitfall of gentrification: No more hiding bodies under the bridge

Ben Hamilton

News

Exhibition preview: Can architecture heal the wounds of war? 

Julia Schenner, Leticia Bossi

News

PM at White House today: NATO assurances and fighter jet pledges top of the agenda

Ben Hamilton

News

Chaos at Copenhagen Airport likely to continue into July, warns new report

Ben Hamilton

News

Inside Danish Sport: Top dogs loading their guns in Paris

Nicolai Kampmann

Advertisement

News

This Week in Copenhagen: Food and wine in the spotlight

Leticia Bossi

InOut

Concert Review: Big Apple’s finest let down by some clanging instrumentals

Eric Maganga

News

Workplace inclusion joys and lows: from being thrown in the deep end to successful onboarding

Christian Wenande

News

Too much candy, sweetie: how a municipal pilot is helping Danish kids to reduce their ‘slik’ intake

Julia Schenner

News

Løkke rues PM’s NATO ambition

CPH POST Reporter

News

Climate minister accused of lying to Parliament

Ben Hamilton

News

With no property assessment in sight, consultants are shovelling away money

Creating a fair assessment of the value of housing is so difficult that the Danish authorities are struggling to come up with one. Meanwhile, consultants have been paid large sums for help that has not yet worked

Ben Hamilton

News

Municipalities to have their own ‘police’

Ben Hamilton

InOut

Performance Review: Contrary to the ‘interval’, this was full of surprises

Leticia Bossi

Advertisement

News

Danish lifestyle among the healthiest in the world – study

Julia Schenner

InOut

Here is your new calendar

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Life in Denmark

They make 🇩🇰 work: “I feel anybody from any part of the world would thrive here”

Shirsha Chakraborty

News

Slender majority of one in favour of ban on late outdoor serving: debate will resume in August

CPH POST Reporter

News

SAS selling tickets for maiden electric flights in 2028

Ben Hamilton

InOut

CPH STAGE: Lights, curtains, action

Shirsha Chakraborty, Leticia Bossi & Ramisha Ali

InOut

Finally a chance to see the Julian Assange doc: Denmark’s waited longer than Odysseus’s dog

Ben Hamilton

Latest Podcast

Unable to load

All Podcasts

News

Sun, samba and sprinting with our stately superiors

Julia Schenner

Life in Denmark

My ♥ CPH: “Being expats in Copenhagen, we have the best of both worlds”

Shirsha Chakraborty

Advertisement

News

House prices will go up starting from 2025 – new forecast

CPH POST Reporter

News

Government reaches historic offshore wind energy agreement

Christian Wenande

News

Ellemann-Jensen under pressure over rushed Israeli arms deal

Ben Hamilton

News

Copenhagen’s mysterious white trucks and orange poles: we’re talking good vibrations

Ben Hamilton

News

Today they are Dansk: Momentous day for scores of new citizens

Christian Wenande

Sponsored content

Gør noget godt for dig selv

This content is sponsored

News

Erdogan gobbled up majority of diaspora votes in Denmark 

Christian Wenande

News

Government wants to invest heavily in defence

CPH POST reporter

News

The growing problem of date-rape drugs at Denmark’s nightclubs

Ben Hamilton

News

Inside Danish Sport: Titletown Copenhagen

Nicolai Kampmann

News

Dancing with Danes: the Frenchman who shook up Copenhagen

When Distortion’s French founder Thomas Dalvang Fleurquin arrived in 1998, he found his hosts a little boring, but over time, he learned to embrace their curious nuances to unleash the party animal within 

Ben Hamilton

InOut

Performance Review: Political and pottery contexts aside, we were moved by this charismatic cabaret

Leticia Bossi

News

Something for the Weekend? Try sleeping with tigers

Uffe Jørgensen Odde