Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

1440

News

Employees at private companies about to get a better paycheck

CPH POST Reporter
June 8th, 2023

Share

An overall salary increase for private employees of approximately 5 percent in 2023 is in line with inflation, but as it falls, real wages could in fact rise

More money in your pocket (photo: Pixabay/LV11)

Broadly speaking, wages are rising in Denmark.

The first reports from the regional wage negotiations are in at Dansk Industri, the branch organisation for private companies in Denmark.

Every fifth company has completed salary negotiations, and the result is that hourly workers are getting 2.9 percent more and white collar workers 3.5 percent more.

In addition to the local wage adjustments, there are the centrally determined increases.

In 2023, there will be an increase in the employer’s pension contribution from 8 to 10 percent from June 1. Add to that the regional wage increases, and this adds up to an increase of almost 5 percent.

Hard to find employees
DI deputy head Steen Nielsen, who oversees salary statistics at the organisation, explains that the salary increases are solid compared to salary developments over the past 20 years.

“It’s not surprising when you consider the high inflation and how many companies are struggling to find employees. And it is realistic to expect we will have a real wage increase before too long, as these wage increases are in line with inflation, which according to forecasts is decreasing,” he said.

On a regional scale, the largest increase in wages for private employees can be seen at companies in the Capital Region and North Jutland.

In the Danish labour market, it is the management and union representatives of the companies who negotiate the regional wage increases.

They do so based on the collective agreement adopted in the spring for approximately 600,000 private employees, which applies for two years.

The remaining 80 percent of companies will conclude their regional wage negotiations later this year.

Share

Most popular

News

Man shot by police in central Copenhagen

1

Ben Hamilton

News

‘Dark Side of Hygge’ author: What internationals need to understand

2

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Train staff on strike – expect delays

3

CPH POST Reporter

News

Cruise tourists returning to Copenhagen in heavy numbers

4

David Laungaard Lose, Turisme.nu

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

For three days, the pearl of the Baltic Sea steals the country’s attention

From Thursday to Saturday, the cosy fishing village of Allinge on Bornholm will once again provide the setting for the ‘People’s Meeting’. The Danes have copied a Swedish idea, and it has become very popular. Politicians, media, NGOs, business leaders and ordinary people meet, debate and network long into the short summer nights

CPH POST Reporter

News

Man shot by police in central Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

InOut

Join us for an engaging Pub Quiz Night of fun and competition

TheCopenhagenPost

News

It’s raining Michelin stars on Danish gastronomy

Lars Bo Axelholm, Turisme.nu

News

DSB confirms another day of train delays, cancellations and reduced services

Ben Hamilton

News

Delays at Copenhagen Airport may continue throughout the summer

CPH POST Reporter

News

Denmark over-producing green energy thanks to strong solar and wind combo

Ben Hamilton

Opinion

Green Spotlight: Time for some plane talking?

Sibylle De Valence

Advertisement

News

Public sector salary assessment was meant to help, but perhaps it will only make it worse

CPH POST Reporter

News

My ♥ CPH: “Even though it seems big, the capital is still a very small town”

Shirsha Chakraborty & Leticia Bossi

News

Huge surge in tick-borne virus vaccinations

Ben Hamilton

News

Coop: Hopefully Arla price fall is the first of many

Ben Hamilton

News

Public hugely concerned about future of elderly care

Ben Hamilton

InOut

CPH INSIDER: Move aside Batman … this is the era of the villain

Ben Hamilton

News

Health authority recommends strength training for entire country

The use of weights is advocated not only for adults, but also for children

Ben Hamilton

InOut

This Week in Copenhagen: Time for metal fans to go crazy at Copenhell

Julia Schenner & Leticia Bossi

News

Inflation falls, but food prices face another hurdle: the nearly three-week drought

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Train staff on strike – expect delays

CPH POST Reporter

News

A bloody Sunday that never should have been

CPH POST Reporter

Sponsored content

Kviklån vs. banklån i Danmark: En sammenlignende oversigt

This content is sponsored

News

Inside Danish Sport: Djokovic makes it 23 and history in Paris

Nicolai Kampmann

News

Cruise tourists returning to Copenhagen in heavy numbers

David Laungaard Lose, Turisme.nu

News

Heating up: Public urged to ease their water usage

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Sports body warns against live-streaming of youths

Ben Hamilton

Latest Podcast

Unable to load

All Podcasts

News

Minister deeply worried as report confirms fast escalation of opioid abuse among youngsters

Ben Hamilton

News

Tour of Copenhagen to return for a second circuit of the capital

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Copenhagen at night: best level of safety in 15 years

Ben Hamilton

News

Employees at private companies about to get a better paycheck

CPH POST Reporter

News

Drought, wildfire and depleted harvest concerns grow as dry sunny spell continues

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

They make 🇩🇰 work: “No two days are the same here, fortunately”

Ramisha Ali

News

‘Dark Side of Hygge’ author: What internationals need to understand

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

InOut

HOT IN TOWN: Why zombie apocalypses tend to bring out the high heels and low-lifes

Leticia Bossi

News

Student study suggests men are feeling the cost of living more than women

Ben Hamilton

News

Danish culture needs to evolve, report concludes

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Has the White House made a campaign video for PM’s bid to become head of NATO?

Ben Hamilton

News

Two more years: Danish national coach extends contract

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Social media causes psychological distress among school girls in Denmark – report 

Increasingly female students are more susceptible to having low self-esteem than boys – often because they are more likely to compare themselves with their peers

Ramisha Ali

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Caught out at the checkout

Jack Gardner Vaa

Sponsored content

Denmark’s battle against burglaries: Significant progress, but more can be done

This content is sponsored