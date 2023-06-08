News
Drought, wildfire and depleted harvest concerns grow as dry sunny spell continues
With no rain forecast over the next ten days and temperatures expected to reach and remain at 27 degrees, farmers urgently need help, contends their interest group
Last month was the driest May in 15 years. The last time any rain fell anywhere in Denmark was May 23 – over two weeks ago. The grass is beginning to turn yellow.
But while this is brilliant news for sun-worshippers, it looks bleak for the nation’s farmers, who are already forecasting depleted harvests.
And the good/bad news looks set to continue, as more sun and no rain is expected. From Wednesday June 14, the capital can expect three days of 27 degrees in a row, according to yr.no.
So far, there have only been two official summer days (when temperatures exceed 25): May 22 and yesterday when 25.6 degrees was recorded in Sjælsmark in north Zealand.
Drought Index closing in on a maximum
The National Drought Index has risen to 9.7 – just short of the maximum, which has only been reached in two years this century. This means the country would need 97 mm of rain to restore the nation’s reservoirs and, right now, it’s difficult to see where that might come from.
With no rain forecast for the next ten days, it will probably hit 10.0 next week – the same level reached for three days during 2008 and over long periods in the particularly dry, warm summer of 2018.
On Tuesday, both the police and the National Emergency Management Agency issued a warning about making open forest in nature. The risk of wildfires is high in the east of the country, reports EFFIS, but still moderate elsewhere. By next week, the risk will be very high in the east.
Ministry preparing drought package
Farmer interest group Landbrug & Fødeverer already warned of reduced harvests earlier this week, and the Food Ministry is accordingly preparing a drought package to help the industry.
Organic dairy producers are particularly struggling, explained Peter Nissen from Landbrug & Fødeverer, due to a lack of suitable grazing areas for their cattle.
“I hear from the industry that you can already see signs the plants out in the fields are suffering,” concurred the food minister, Jacob Jensen.
“That is why I have asked the ministry to look at preparing a package, taking into account the experience we have from the drought in 2018. So we can be one step ahead if this drought continues much longer.”
Most popular
News
For three days, the pearl of the Baltic Sea steals the country’s attention
From Thursday to Saturday, the cosy fishing village of Allinge on Bornholm will once again provide the setting for the ‘People’s Meeting’. The Danes have copied a Swedish idea, and it has become very popular. Politicians, media, NGOs, business leaders and ordinary people meet, debate and network long into the short summer nights
CPH POST Reporter
Advertisement
News
Public sector salary assessment was meant to help, but perhaps it will only make it worse
CPH POST Reporter
News
My ♥ CPH: “Even though it seems big, the capital is still a very small town”
Shirsha Chakraborty & Leticia Bossi
News
Health authority recommends strength training for entire country
The use of weights is advocated not only for adults, but also for children
Ben Hamilton
InOut
This Week in Copenhagen: Time for metal fans to go crazy at Copenhell
Julia Schenner & Leticia Bossi
News
Inflation falls, but food prices face another hurdle: the nearly three-week drought
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Sponsored content
Kviklån vs. banklån i Danmark: En sammenlignende oversigt
This content is sponsored
News
Minister deeply worried as report confirms fast escalation of opioid abuse among youngsters
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
InOut
HOT IN TOWN: Why zombie apocalypses tend to bring out the high heels and low-lifes
Leticia Bossi
News
Social media causes psychological distress among school girls in Denmark – report
Increasingly female students are more susceptible to having low self-esteem than boys – often because they are more likely to compare themselves with their peers
Ramisha Ali